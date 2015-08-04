Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Rockies RHP Gray to make major league debut

DENVER -- Right-hander Jon Gray, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, will make his major league debut Tuesday and start against the Mariners.

”We felt like we’d see him at some point this year, and that day has arrived,“ manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies lost 8-7 to the Mariners. ”I‘m excited to see him out there, but we got to remember that he is a young kid and (he‘ll) go through some of the growing pains that young players go through at this level. But he’s certainly a very talented kid and we’re looking forward to seeing him.

“I think he’s grown up a lot in the last year. I think he’s ready for this.”

Gray is 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA in 21 games 20 starts, at Triple-A Albuquerque. He started slowly, but in his past 10 starts, Gray is 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 23 walks and 69 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

The Rockies’ starting pitching has been iffy this season, and there were clamors by fans and media for Gray to be promoted. “But bottom line,” Rockies player development director Zach Wilson said, “we weren’t going to send him (up) until he was absolutely ready for the challenge.”

The Rockies kept Gray at Triple-A so he could improve his efficiency -- Gray was too often throwing 100 pitches to get through five or six innings -- and to gain consistency with his slider and changeup and work on some of the finer points of his position such as holding runners and fielding.

“Obviously there have been times when we could have called him up earlier in the year,” Wilson said. “We could have sent him up in May, and he would have been fine. But we’re not trying to create a fourth or fifth starter. We want a No. 1 starter because he has that kind of ability. To bring him up before he was ready would have been a disservice to him and the team.”

Gray said he wasn’t expecting the promotion especially on the Rockies’ current three-game homestand. Gray got the news Sunday night at Fresno, when Albuquerque manager Glenallen Hill handed Gray a plane ticket to Denver.

”When it happened, it didn’t hit me at first,“ Gray said. ”But it did later. It’s just now coming into effect what it feels like. It was an awesome high, an awesome high.

“I feel good, definitely feel good. I feel like I’ve been getting better throughout the season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 2.11 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez was named National League Player of the Month for July after hitting .386 with 11 homers (a career high for any month for Gonzalez), 24 RBIs and a .841 slugging percentage during the month. He ranked fifth in the league in batting, first in slugging percentage, home runs and RBIs during the month and tied for first in extra-base hits (18). Gonzalez entered Monday hitting .278 in 96 games with 21 homers and 53 RBIs.

--2B DJ LeMahieu entered the game Monday hitting .326, which ranked sixth in the National League. And he had a career-high 18-game hitting streak, the third longest in the National League this year, from July 4-28. But LeMahieu struck out a career-high five times -- four against Seattle starter Felix Hernandez and once against closer Carson Smith. LeMahieu had struck out four times in a game once -- on Sept. 19, 2013, against St. Louis. He is just the third player in Rockies franchise history to strike out five times in a game. The others were Carlos Gonzalez on July 18, 2014, at Pittsburgh and Roberto Mejia on Aug. 9, 1993, at Los Angeles in 11 innings.

--RHP Eddie Butler pitched four innings and allowed a career-high seven earned runs on seven hits, including a career-high three home runs. Butler had given up two homers in a game in two previous starts this season and has now allowed 12 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season. Butler’s ERA rose to a season-high 5.45.

--CF Charlie Blackmon went 4-for-6 with two doubles and two RBI, raising his average to .298. The last time his average was higher was May 10 when he was hitting .300. In his past 20 games, Blackmon is hitting .388 (31-for-80) with five doubles, three triples, one homer, nine RBIs and seven walks.

--RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) will throw about 15 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, his first since he went on the disabled list July 19. Bettis has gone 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts, eight of which the Rockies have won. Bettis has pitched at least six innings in eight starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m proud of CarGo because he persevered through a tough start of the season. We saw him working things out in the cage and really trying to grind his way through it and he did. He’s put in a lot of work to get his season turned around, and that’s exactly what he’s done.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, of RF Carlos Gonzalez, who was named National League Player of the Month for July.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He will throw about 15 pitches in a bullpen session Aug. 4.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will have an MRI exam Aug. 3 when the team is back in Colorado.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Kyle Parker