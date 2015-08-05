Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Rockies going to be careful with promising RHP Gray

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies are going to very careful with right-hander Jon Gray.

The third overall pick in the 2013 draft, Gray, 23, made his long awaited major league debut and hit 97 mph with his fastball.

He gave up two two-out runs in the first when he threw 33 pitches, 16 strikes, and left after throwing 77 pitches, 43 strikes, in four innings. Gray issued a one-out walk in the first to third baseman Kyle Seager, who scored on second baseman Robinson Cano’s double, and first baseman Jesus Montero followed with a run-scoring single.

After the first, Gray allowed three singles, one an infield hit, and an unearned run in the fourth that resulted from shortstop Jose Reyes’ throwing error before departing.

“That was a very positive part of the outing,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “the fact that he had to labor in the first and settled in and looked real comfortable after that.”

Gray left with the Rockies trailing 3-1, but they tied the score on Nick Hundley’s two-run homer in the fourth, taking Gray off the hook, before losing 10-4 to the Mariners.

The Rockies will limit Gray’s innings for the balance of the season to avoid a stressful increase over his 2014 workload. He arrived in the majors having thrown 114 1/3 innings at Triple-A Albuquerque after throwing 124 1/3 innings last year in Double-A.

“We got the big picture in mind, when you talk about bumping innings from one year to the next,” Weiss said. “We don’t want to overwhelm him with that. The first inning certainly was a factor, the fact he got so extended.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-61

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 8-7, 4.73 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 3-4, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Charlie Blackmon hit his fourth leadoff home run and the 10th of his career. Blackmon, who has hit 13 homers this season, hit safely in 40 of his past 50 games since June 8. In that span, Blackmon is hitting .328 (64-for-195) with 13 doubles, four triples, six homers, 26 RBIs, 32 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. His only other three-strikeout game this season was May 18 against the Phillies. In his past nine games, Arenado has gone 6-for-36. At .275, his average is the lowest it has been since June 16 when he was hitting .274.

--1B Kyle Parker hit his first major league home run, connecting in the sixth off Mariners reliever Mayckol Guaipe. Parker, the 26th overall pick in the 2010 draft, had 18 at-bats in two stints with the Rockies last season. They brought him up for two days in June and recalled him again on Saturday. “He looks a lot more comfortable this time around,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s been tough for him the last couple times he’s been up. It’s been spotty play and (infrequent) at-bats, so it’s been tough to put anything together like that. He looks a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident this time.”

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Jon Gray, who made his major league debut Tuesday. The Rockies claimed Germen on waivers from the Cubs on July 7 and sent him to Albuquerque. Colorado selected Germen’s contract on July 10. He’s 0-0 with a 5.60 ERA in 14 games overall and 0-0 with a 4.63 ERA in eight games with the Rockies with six walks and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings. During that stretch, Germen limited right-handed hitters to an average of .174 (4-for-23) while left-handed hitters batted .364 (8-for-22) against him.

--RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session, his first since going on the disabled list July 19. Bettis said he felt fine and was happily surprised at how sharp his curveball was after throwing it on flat ground Monday with less command. Bettis will travel with the Rockies to Washington where he is scheduled for a 45-pitch bullpen session Friday. If all goes well, he will face hitters on Aug. 11 when the Rockies play in New York and then stay on the East Coast and begin a rehab assignment with the Rockies’ Double-A New Britain affiliate. Bettis is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts, eight of which the Rockies have won, and has pitched at least six innings in eight starts.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed he has no structural damage and only inflammation in his shoulder. Kendrick was placed on the disabled list Saturday after pitching one inning Friday at St. Louis and having his velocity drop to 83 mph as he gave up four hits and two runs. Kendrick is 4-12 with a 6.43 ERA and has allowed a major league leading 26 home runs in 113 1/3 innings. The Rockies are 6-15 in games started by Kendrick.

--LHP Aaron Laffey was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. Laffey, 30, is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in three relief appearances. The Rockies selected Laffey’s contract on July 10 and designated him for assignment the following day. The Rockies again selected Laffey’s contract July 28 and designated him for assignment Saturday. Once again, he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Albuquerque where he’s 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 21 games, seven starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Aug. 4. He is scheduled for a 45-pitch bullpen session Aug. 7. If all goes well, he will face hitters on Aug. 11.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage and only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Kyle Parker