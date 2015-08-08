Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Radford product Butler will pitch before alums

WASHINGTON -- Colorado Rockies right-hander Eddie Butler, 24, was originally slated to start on Sunday in Washington against the Nationals.

But Colorado juggled the rotation and so now Butler, a native of Virginia, will start against the Nationals on Saturday.

That is good news to the folks at Radford University, the Division I school that Butler attended that is in southwest Virginia and a little over four hours from Washington. The Highlanders compete in the Big South Conference.

The Radford alumni department, according to Butler, had planned weeks ago to bring about 600 people to the game on Saturday since it was the only trip the Rockies make to Washington this year. Butler was the third former Radford player to make the majors, according to baseballreference.com, following fellow pitchers Phil Leftwich (1993-96) and Ryan Speier (2005-09).

Now the Radford group will be able to see Butler pitch. He also has 25 friends and family members making the trek from the Tidewater region in southeast Virginia where he grew up, and that is also about four hours away from Washington.

“They had already previously scheduled for Saturday. It is crazy. I will have tons of support out there,” said Butler, standing by his locker in the visiting clubhouse Friday.

Does Butler feel he will have more pressure pitching in front of so many friends?

“I really don’t think so,” said Butler, who added he puts a lot of pressure on himself anyway.

Butler has spent time at Triple-A and with the Rockies this year. He is 3-8 with an ERA of 5.45 in 14 starts for Colorado this year.

“He is a guy who is pretty hard on himself,” said Walt Weiss, the Colorado manager.

Weiss said Butler, drafted out of Radford in 2012 by the Rockies in the first round, has done a better job of handling poor outings this year. Weiss said Butler even gets hard on himself in bullpen sessions.

“He has awareness about it,” Weiss said.

In his last start on Monday, Butler took the loss in an 8-7 setback to Seattle. He has never faced the Nationals. Butler made his big league debut last year with three starts for the Rockies; he was on the disabled list when the Rockies made a trip to Washington last year.

He had not been at Nationals Park until the team arrived for Friday’s game. “I am really glad to be here,” said Butler, who grew up as a fan of the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 3-8, 5.45 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 5-5, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tommy Kahnle turned 26 on Friday. He had never pitched on his birthday before getting the save on Friday -- the first of his career -- as he fanned Bryce Harper for the last out of the game. “I am excited about it. But more importantly we got the win,” he said.

--RHP Eddie Butler, a Virginia native, will start on Saturday at Washington. He is a product of Radford University in southwest Virginia and the school plans to have about 600 people at the game Saturday for an alumni event. Butler has not won a game for the Rockies since May 30. He has never pitched at Nationals Park.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa started for the Rockies at Washington on Friday. He gave up four runs (three earned) in six innings but did not figure in the decision.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez, the National League Player of the Month for July, had one single in three trips to the plate against Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann. He then hit a grand slam in the eighth off Drew Storen to give the Rockies the win.

--INF Nolan Arenado had two hits against Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann. He also made two fine fielding plays to retire speedy Michael A. Taylor on grounders and then added his third hit against Drew Storen in the eighth just before Carlos Gonzalez hit a game-winning grand slam.

--C Nick Hundley got the start Friday after backup catcher Michael McKendry hit a game-winning homer on Wednesday against Seattle. Hundley lined out on the first pitch he saw in the seventh from reliever Casey Janssen with a runner on second and the Rockies down, 4-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has been great all year. It was just a rough outing for him. That was a big moment.” -- Carlos Gonzalez, on Nationals reliever Drew Storen, who gave up a grand slam to Gonzalez.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Aug. 4. He is slated to pitch a three-inning simulated game on Aug. 11 while with Double-A New Britain. Bettis could make a minor league rehab start Aug. 16.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Kyle Parker