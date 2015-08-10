Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Rockies turn to Gray for New York start

WASHINGTON -- This has been a rough year for the Colorado Rockies, but there have been some encouraging signs with young pitchers in recent days.

Tommy Kahnle got his first career save Friday night in Washington and then got another one Sunday as he loaded the bases in the ninth but retired veterans Jayson Werth and Ian Desmond for the last two outs.

“He can get swings and misses,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Kahnle, a fellow New York native in his second big league season.

Eddie Butler, 24, also in his second big league season, started in Washington on Saturday and while he was tagged with the loss he was able to battle through six innings.

The Rockies will turn to right-hander Jon Gray, 23, to make his second big league start on Monday in New York against the Mets.

He made his big league debut Tuesday against Seattle and did not figure in the decision in a 10-4 loss at home to the Mariners.

The Oklahoma native was 20-11 with an ERA of 3.82 in the minors in 54 games, with 53 starts. He was a first-round pick in 2013 by the Rockies out of the University of Oklahoma.

“We are fighting like (heck) every day,” Weiss said. “It has been a tough year; more downs than ups.”

Weiss was encouraged by his offense against a strong Washington pitching staff and hopes to see the same thing in New York against the Mets.

“It is important to link together our at-bats,” said Weiss.

Weiss played at Suffern High in New York and the baseball field there is named after him. Weiss was drafted out of high school by the Orioles in 1982 but decided to attend the University of North Carolina.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathan Niese, 6-9, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Gray will start for the Rockies in the season opener on Monday in New York against the Mets. It will be his second big league start after he was called up from Triple-A to start on Tuesday against Seattle. He got a no-decision in a 10-4 loss at home.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez hit two solo homers on Sunday against Washington. It was his fourth multi-homer game of the year. Gonzalez now has 25 homers and is hitting .281. “He looks like his old self and then some,” said manager Walt Weiss.

--LHP Yohan Flande started on Sunday and was tagged with back-to-back homers in the second by Ryan Zimmerman and Jayson Werth. He did not figure in the decision as he allowed six hits, and three homers, in 4 2/3 innings. “Flande did a great job (to keep the Rockies in the game),” said manager Walt Weiss. He had a no-decision in his last start, on Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

--OF Charlie Blackmon entered play Sunday leading the National League leadoff men in RBIs and extra-base hits. He was 1-for-5 and is now hitting .291.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle, a product of Division II Lynn University, had a weekend to remember in Washington. The New York native had the first two saves of his career, the first coming Friday and the second on Sunday. He loaded the bases Sunday but retired Jayson Werth and Ian Desmond for the final two outs. He retired Bryce Harper earlier in the inning -- the second time he got him out in the series. “He is confident with his changeup,” said manager Walt Weiss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s huge. We have had a lot of clutch performers and DJ was one of them. A lot of big-time performances. We have lost some of those (close games this year).” -- Manager Walt Weiss, of 2B DJ LeMahieu, who had a two-run single with two outs in the eighth to break a 4-4 tie as the Rockies beat the Nationals 6-4 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Aug. 4. He is slated to pitch a three-inning simulated game on Aug. 11 while with Double-A New Britain. Bettis could make a minor league rehab start Aug. 16.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Kyle Parker