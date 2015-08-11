Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Almost a decade later, Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes still can’t get over how close the New York Mets came to reaching the World Series in 2006.

“Man, that’s never out of my mind,” Reyes said Monday. “It was like we were one hit away from going to the World Series. But that’s baseball. You never know what’s going to happen.”

These days, Reyes knows that better than anyone else.

Reyes, who once seemed destined to play his entire Hall of Fame career with the Mets, arrived at Citi Field on Monday as a visiting player for the second time in two months. He was acquired by Rockies on July 27 in the blockbuster trade that sent fellow shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Reyes, wearing his familiar No. 7 and occupying his usual spot atop the order, received a warm ovation upon stepping to the plate in the top of the first inning Monday night. He went 1-for-4 in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Mets.

“It’s always good to come here and play in front of these fans,” said Reyes, who still has a house in nearby Long Island.

Through little fault of his own, Reyes has turned into something of a journeyman since leaving the Mets as a free agent following the 2011 season. The Wilpon family, which owns the Mets and lost $500 million in the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme in 2008, never made an offer to Reyes, who signed a backloaded six-year, $106 million deal with the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins embarked upon one of their regular dismantling projects at the end of the 2012 season, and they dealt Reyes to the Blue Jays. He appeared to find a home in Toronto, but he was sent to Colorado when the Blue Jays went all-in on the 2015 playoff push.

“When I signed with Miami for six years, they basically said they’re never going to trade me,” Reyes said. “After that first year, they traded me to Toronto. Now nothing surprises me. I understand this is a business.”

Reyes is 32 -- hard to believe for those in New York who remember him arriving in the Mets’ clubhouse as a 19-year-old in 2003 -- and beginning to feel the effects of age as well as the various ankle, hamstring, calf and back injuries that have cost him 399 games as a major-leaguer.

He still looks back at 2006, when then-Mets center fielder Carlos Beltran, batting as the winning run with the tying run on second, struck out looking for the final out in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the eventual World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals.

Reyes won’t get nearly that close this year with the Rockies headed for their fifth consecutive losing season.

“I want to win because I‘m 32 years old,” Reyes said. “I’ve been in this game for a long time.”

Still, Reyes, likely aware that Tulowitzki was traded because he was beginning to chafe at the idea of wasting the rest of his prime in a rebuilding situation, said all the right things Monday about winning with the Rockies.

“For us, it’s been a rough season,” Reyes said. “You have to come here ... every day, play hard every day and see what’s going to happen. A lot of good young talent on this ballclub. I know we can turn it around.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 3-4, 4.66 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 10-7, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rusin will look to snap out of a three-start slump Tuesday night when he takes the mound for the Rockies in the opener of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Rusin didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start, when he gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings Wednesday in the Rockies’ 7-5, 11-inning win over the Mariners. It was the third consecutive start in which Rusin threw just five innings. In that span, he is 0-1 with a 7.80 ERA and has allowed 28 hits and three walks while striking out 13. His overall ERA rose from 3.88 to 4.66 in that span. He has pitched six innings or fewer in each of his past seven starts and in 11 of 14 starts overall this season. Rusin has never faced the Mets.

--RHP Jon Gray was impressive in his second major league start Monday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing just one run on one hit while walking two and striking out five over six innings in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Mets. The Rockies led 2-1 after six innings, but Gray, who gave up a second-inning homer to Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, was lifted after throwing 75 pitches. Gray, who is expected to be on a strict pitch count the rest of the season, is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA and has allowed just six hits over 10 innings in his two starts.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez continued his scorching post-All-Star-break run Monday, when he hit a two-run homer to account for the Rockies’ offense in a 4-2 loss to the Mets. Gonzalez’s homer -- which was a line drive, opposite-field blast -- was his major-league-leading 13th since the break. He has 29 RBIs in the second half, second most in the majors behind Orioles 1B Chris Davis, and he is batting a robust .363 in 80 at-bats in that span. Gonzalez, who finished 1-for-4 Monday, is batting .281 overall this season with 26 homers and 64 RBIs in 103 games.

--CF Charlie Blackmon didn’t start Monday but entered in a double switch in the seventh inning of the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Mets. Manager Walt Weiss said Blackmon has been battling a minor ankle injury and that he wanted to get him a little bit of rest. Blackmon, who has played in all but one of the Rockies’ 110 games this season, flied out in his lone at-bat Monday. He is batting .291 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Big stage for him -- second major league start, making it in New York against a first-place club. I think he passed the test tonight.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on RHP Jon Gray, who pitched well during a no-decision Monday as the Rockies fell 4-2 to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

