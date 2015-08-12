Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the second straight night Tuesday, an unproven Colorado Rockies starting pitcher exceeded expectations against the first-place New York Mets. And for the second straight night, that pitcher’s efforts were rendered irrelevant by veteran Rockies left-hander Boone Logan.

Logan once again allowed three inherited runners to score Tuesday, when the Mets scored three eighth-inning runs to turn a nail-biter into a 4-0 laugher at Citi Field.

On Monday, Logan entered with the bases loaded, two outs and the Rockies ahead 2-1. He then plunked left-handed hitting right fielder Curtis Granderson on a 3-2 pitch to force home catcher Travis d‘Arnaud with what the tying run. Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy, a left-handed hitter, followed with a two-run single on the next pitch and the Mets held on for a 4-2 win.

On Tuesday, Logan was called upon by manager Walt Weiss in the eighth inning with the bases loaded, two outs and the Rockies down 1-0. He walked Granderson, who was pinch-hitting for right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey, and then gave up a two-run double to right-handed hitting center fielder Juan Lagares.

Logan’s overall numbers against left-handers this season remain solid. He is limiting them to a .241 average and has issued just eight walks while striking out 26.

“He’s been tough against lefties,” Weiss said. “That’s a situation that he’s very accustomed to. Gets lefties out.”

But Weiss made it clear he’s running out of patience with Logan when he was asked if he might use someone else to get an opposing left-handed hitter out.

“It’s possible -- we’ve got some guys out there,” Weiss said. “Anything is possible.”

Unlike Monday -- when rookie right-hander Jon Gray exited in line for the win after throwing six innings of one-hit ball -- Logan didn’t cost left-hander Chris Rusin the win on Tuesday. Rusin took a hard-luck loss after allowing one run over six innings. It was the first time since May 26 he’s pitched at least six innings and allowed fewer than two runs.

“Rusin did a great job,” Weiss said. “Just couldn’t put the last few innings away.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 7-4, 4.85 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 10-6, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa will look to snap out of a four-start slump when he takes the mound for the Rockies on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. De La Rosa didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out one in the Rockies’ 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals. He is 1-0 in his last four starts despite a 6.85 ERA. In that span, De La Rosa’s overall ERA has risen from a season-low 4.30 to 4.85. De La Rosa is 5-1 with a 4.54 ERA in 11 career appearances (five starts) against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on May 2, 2014, when De La Rosa allowed three runs over six innings in the Rockies’ 10-3 win at Coors Field.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) threw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said the session went well and that Bettis tossed about 45 pitches. Presuming Bettis reports no complications, he will make a rehab start on Sunday. Bettis was placed on the disabled list July 19. He is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts this season.

--LHP Chris Rusin took a hard-luck loss Tuesday, when he allowed one run on eight hits and one walk (intentional) while striking out five over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Mets., 4-0. It was only the second time this season Rusin has thrown at least six innings and allowed fewer than two runs. Entering Tuesday, Rusin had allowed 14 runs (13 earned) over 15 innings in his previous three starts. Overall this season, Rusin is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA in 15 games (13 starts).

--LHP Boone Logan allowed three inherited runners to score for the second straight game Tuesday in the Rockies’ 4-0 loss to the Mets. Logan came on in the eighth inning with two outs and the bases loaded and walked pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson before giving up a two-run double to CF Juan Lagares. On Monday, Logan entered in the seventh inning with the bases loaded, two outs and the Rockies up 2-1 but plunked Granderson with the bases loaded and gave up a two-run single to 2B Daniel Murphy. After Tuesday’s game, manager Walt Weiss said he might look to use somebody else against left-handers going forward. Logan is 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know he’s got the power stuff. Threw a lot of changeups. A little surprising how many changeups he threw, but he had a lot of confidence in it. Got a lot of outs with it. It’s tough when a guy’s mid-upper 90s and he’s got the changeup too.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after a loss to RHP Matt Harvey and the Mets on Tuesday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4. He pitched a three-inning simulated game Aug. 11 and is scheduled to make a minor league rehab start Aug. 16.

--CF Charlie Blackmon (sore ankle) did not start Aug. 10, though he entered as a sub. He is expected to be fine going forward.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Kyle Parker