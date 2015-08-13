Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Colorado Rockies aren’t going to turn the last seven-and-a-half weeks of the season into a tryout camp. But it is time for the last-place Rockies to begin evaluating players who might be able to help them in 2016 and beyond.

The Rockies took the first step toward looking to next year on Wednesday, when outfielder/first baseman Matt McBride had his contract purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque. To make room for McBride, the Rockies designated for assignment outfielder Drew Stubbs.

“Those are not easy decisions,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said before Colorado fell to the New York Mets, 3-0, at Citi Field. “I think it was a matter of wanting to get a look at Matt McBride and needing a roster spot.”

McBride forced his way into the majors by hitting .328 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 79 games at Albuquerque. Weiss hopes to utilize McBride off the bench -- he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning Wednesday -- as well as a Ben Zobrist-type who can start around the diamond.

The 30-year-old McBride started at three different positions with the Isotopes -- first base, left field and right field -- and has also played catcher as a professional. That versatility will come in handy whether McBride is used off the bench by the Rockies, who usually carry 13 pitchers, or as an everyday player rotating between several positions, a la Zobrist.

“He’s definitely going to get opportunities on the bench,” Weiss said. “I want to see him get some starts, too. Get some at-bats. His at-bats have been sparingly (spread out) in the last couple times he’s been here with us.”

McBride played with the Rockies in 2012 and 2014 and hit .211 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 52 games.

“This time I’d like to see a body of work, because we like the skill set,” Weiss said.

Weiss said any further promotions would similarly be based on merit and not just a desire to get youngsters playing time with the Rockies, who fell a season-worst 18 games under .500 (47-65) on Wednesday and are headed for a fifth straight losing season.

“We’re not going to do that just to do it and get young guys up here,” Weiss said. “In McBride’s case, he’s done his part down there and he deserved a longer look than just a September call-up. So I think it’s on an individual basis. That’s kind of where we are right now. If there’s a situation where we can do that, that’s what we’ll do.”

Stubbs enjoyed a solid season for the Rockies last year (.289 average with 15 homers, 43 RBIs and 20 stolen bases), but he spent about six weeks with Albuquerque this season and hit just .216 with five homers, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases in 51 games spread out over two stints in the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-65

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 3-9, 5.50 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 6-6, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eddie Butler will look to win for the first time in more than two months when he takes the mound Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Butler took the loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up four runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Washington Nationals, 6-1. Since he last won on May 30, Butler is 0-4 with a 7.86 ERA in five starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 4.72 to a season-high 5.50. In that span, he has allowed 50 baserunners (37 hits and 13 walks) over 26 1/3 innings. Butler has never faced the Mets.

--OF/1B Matt McBride had his contract purchased by the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, hours before he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of a 3-0 loss to the Mets. It was the major league season debut for McBride. Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies would like to use the final seven-plus weeks of the season to find some playing time for the 30-year-old McBride, who earned the promotion by hitting .328 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 79 games at Albuquerque. McBride made starts at first base, left field and right field for Albuquerque and has also played catcher during his professional career. This is the first trip to the majors for McBride since 2014, when he hit .226 with two homers and six RBIs in 21 games for the Rockies. He is a lifetime .209 hitter with four homers and 17 RBIs in 53 big league games dating back to 2012.

--OF Drew Stubbs was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Wednesday. Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies wanted to begin to get a look at OF/1B Matt McBride, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding roster move, as well as to give Stubbs enough time to latch on with someone else this season. Stubbs was impressive for the Rockies in 2014, when he batted a career-high .289 and added 15 homers, 43 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, but he struggled badly this season and hit just .216 with five homers, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases in 51 games this year with the Rockies. He spent about six weeks at Triple-A Albuquerque. Stubbs is a .245 hitter with 89 homers, 276 RBIs and 149 stolen bases in 845 major league games dating back to 2009.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa suffered a hard-luck loss on Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Rockies fell to the Mets, 3-0. De La Rosa opened the game with three no-hit innings before the Mets scored both runs on three hits in the fourth. It was the third straight time De La Rosa has pitched at least six innings in a start, a stretch in which he is 1-1 with a 3.37 ERA. Overall this season, De La Rosa is 7-5 with a 4.75 ERA. He leads the Rockies in wins as well as strikeouts (100).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our pitching is doing a really good job. But their pitching is just better right now.” -- Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez, whose two-run homer in the fourth inning Monday remains the only offense Colorado mustered in three games against the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4. He pitched a three-inning simulated game Aug. 11 and is scheduled to make a minor league rehab start Aug. 16.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/1B Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker