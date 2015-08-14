Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In each of the last three seasons, the schedule makers waited until at least August to send the Colorado Rockies to New York for their annual series against the Mets. So the good news is the Rockies probably don’t have to worry about playing at Citi Field for another 12 or 13 months.

For the Rockies, the best thing about this week’s four-game series at Citi Field is that it finally ended -- albeit with a thud -- on Thursday, when the Mets completed a sweep with a 12-3 laugher.

The Rockies were outscored 23-5 and hit just .150 (18-for-120) in getting dominated by Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese on Monday and New York’s big three -- right-handers Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard -- the last three games.

“Great pitchers, all of them,” said Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, who hit the second of the Rockies’ two first inning solo homers Thursday that briefly staked them to a 2-0 lead against Syndergaard. “Everyone we faced -- as good as it gets. I mean, the Mets have four number ones and we faced all four of them.”

The Rockies were done no favors by the way the Mets’ rotation lined up, but struggling in Queens is nothing new for Colorado, which is 0-10 at Citi Field in the last three seasons. Over that span, Mets pitchers have recorded a microscopic 0.90 ERA (nine earned runs in 90 innings).

While the Rockies won’t have to fret about playing in New York for the rest of the season, the immediate path out of last place in the National League West doesn’t get any easier. On Friday, Colorado (47-66) begins a three-game series at Coors Field against the San Diego Padres, who are sending right-handers Tyson Ross, Andrew Cashner and Ian Kennedy to the mound.

“It’s never a letup,” Arenado said. “That’s the big leagues and that’s the way it goes. We’ve got to suck it up and go after them and try to win some ballgames.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-66

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 8-9, 3.39 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 2-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Yohan Flande will look to earn his third big league win -- and his second as a starter -- when he takes the mound Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Flande didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Sunday, when he gave up three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two over 4 2/3 innings in the Rockies’ 6-4 win over the Washington Nationals. Prior to Sunday, Flande hadn’t given up more than two runs in an appearance since he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in eight games since his recall. Flande is 0-2 with a 5.26 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Padres. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Padres last Sept. 24, when he gave up four runs in four innings as the Rockies fell, 4-3, at Petco Park.

--CF Charlie Blackmon joined some select company Thursday, when he stole his 30th base of the season in the third inning of the Rockies’ 12-3 loss to the Mets. Blackmon, who ranks third in the National League in steals, is the 10th Rockies player to steal at least 30 bases in a season and the first since OF Willy Tavares swiped a team-record 68 bases in 2008. Overall this season, Blackmon is batting .283 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs.

--3B Nolan Arenado edged closer to the National League lead in both homers and RBIs on Thursday, when he hit a solo homer in the first inning of the Rockies’ 12-3 loss to the Mets. Arenado now has 28 homers, one behind Washington Nationals RF Bryce Harper entering play Thursday night, and 82 RBI, one behind Arizona Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who is idle on Thursday. Arenado is batting .274 in 110 games this season.

--2B DJ LeMahieu continued his hot hitting Thursday, when he went 1-for-3 with a first-inning solo homer in the Rockies’ 12-3 loss to the Mets. LeMahieu has hit safely in 28 of 33 games dating back to July 4, a stretch in which he is hitting .379 (47-of-124) to raise his overall average from .294 to .319, which ranks fifth in the National League. He was the only Rockies player with a hit in every game of the four-game series against the Mets, during which LeMahieu was 5-for-14. The rest of the Rockies were a combined 13-of-106. LeMahieu has five homers, 45 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 109 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a big-time staff over there. They’re young and strong and they’ve got some horses over there and they look like they’re at the top of their game.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after being swept by the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4. He pitched a three-inning simulated game Aug. 11 and is scheduled to make a minor league rehab start Aug. 16.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/1B Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker