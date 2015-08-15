Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- David Hale will start for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, taking the turn of Eddie Butler, who was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque, one day after another ineffective start.

Hale was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left groin strain on July 10. In nine games, eight starts, with the Rockies, Hale is 2-4 with a 5.69 ERA. He made three rehab starts at Albuquerque.

Butler is 3-10 in 16 starts with a 5.90 ERA in two stints with the Rockies this season and has 42 walks and 44 strikeouts in 16 starts and 79 2/3 innings over the course of those two stints. On Thursday at New York, Butler allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings as the Rockies lost 12-3 to the Mets. Butler has lost four straight starts and five straight decisions. Since his last win May 30, Butler is 0-5 with an 8.90 ERA (30 1/3 innings, 30 earned runs) in seven starts with 14 walks, 18 strikeouts and seven homers allowed.

”Just not commanding much,“ manager Walt Weiss said of Butler before the Rockies lost 9-5 to the Padres. ”Pitches are either running out of the strike zone or running back over the middle of the plate elevated. We see glimpses of him being good. It’s just not consistent enough.

“The thing with Eddie is it just hasn’t translated from the bullpen to the game. His bullpen sessions are as impressive as anybody. It’s just the ability to take it into competition and execute, and it’s not there right now.”

Butler, 23, was on the Rockies’ Opening Day roster for the first time. After going 3-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 11 starts, he was optioned to Albuquerque on June 9. The Rockies recalled Butler on July 19.

Part of his problem has been a two-seam fastball that should sink more than it does.

“We’re trying to get it to sink more than run,” Weiss said. “It does run a lot. When pitches run, they stay on one plane. We want to see some depth to that two-seamer. And that’s been inconsistent.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-66

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-12, 4.09 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-2, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Ken Roberts was recalled from Triple-Albuquerque for his second stint with the Rockies and gave up one hit and one run in one-third of an inning and ended up taking the loss. He made his major league debut May 3 at San Diego and is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in nine games with the Rockies with two walks, five strikeouts and 13 hits allowed in 9 1/3 innings. After those eight games, Roberts went on the 15-day disabled list May 23 with left elbow inflammation and was optioned to Albuquerque, where he began the season, after he recovered. In 21 games for Albuquerque, Roberts is 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA.

--RHP Gonzalez Germen was recalled from Albuquerque for his second stint with the Rockies and retired the three batters he faced in the eight. The Rockies claimed him from the Cubs on July 7 and brought him to the big leagues three days later. Germen was optioned to Albuquerque on Aug. 4. Germen, who pitched in six games for the Cubs, has appeared in nine games, including one start, for the Rockies. In his 15 games overall, Germen is 0-0 with a 5.30 ERA with 11 walks and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. He’s 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 games with 16 walks and 38 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. On Monday and Tuesday at New York, Logan came on with the bases loaded and allowed all three runners to score each time. In those two games, Logan retired one of the six batters he faced and got another out when a Mets runner was hit with a batted ball. Logan gave up three hits and a walk and hit a batter in those outings. He said pitching coach Steve Foster noticed something drastically wrong on Tuesday, when Logan threw consecutive sliders to left-handed hitting Curtis Granderson and both pitches backed up and nearly hit Granderson -- whom Logan did hit Monday -- rather than break away from him. Logan is in the second year of a three-year, $16.5 million contract, the largest ever given to a reliever by the Rockies. He went on the disabled list four times last year, three with elbow soreness and ended up having season-ending surgery in September to have bone chips removed from the elbow.

--1B Justin Morneau took batting practice outside for the first time since he suffered concussion symptoms and a cervical sprain diving for a grounder May 13, which was the last time he played. Morneau suffered a concussion in 2010 while with the Twins and concussion symptoms the following year. “It felt like the first day of spring training, where it looks like everybody is throwing 120 (mph), said Morneau, who also took grounders at first base. ”But hopefully, just like it does in spring training, everything comes back. “My swing feels decent. It’s one of those things that if I was younger and didn’t have as many reps under my belt, as many at-bats (it would be more difficult). I’ve grown to know what my swing is, what I do well. When it’s not right, I think I have the ability to get back to it a little quicker than I did earlier in my career.” Morneau said he’ll go through his “regular baseball routine” on this homestand that began Friday and runs through Aug. 23 before determining a next step.

--3B Nolan Arenado hit his 29th home run, giving him homers in back-to-back games for the sixth time this season. He last did it June 25-26 against Arizona and at San Francisco. Arenado also stole his first base of the season and the fifth of his career in the third inning. It was his first stolen base since July 6, 2014.

--LF Brandon Barnes tripled in the sixth, driving in a run to tie the game at 4 and ending a string of 21 hitless at-bats. Barnes hit a routine fly to right-center but the ball fell between center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. and right fielder Matt Kemp. In the eighth, Barnes lined a solid single to right. Before his triple, Barnes had not had a hit since July 31 at St. Louis. The triple was his second of the season. The other was also against the Padres on July 18 at San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think they are tired, work-wise or innings-wise. It’s a pretty normal workload. So it’s not tired arms; it’s just execution.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on his relievers after a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4. He pitched a three-inning simulated game Aug. 11 and is scheduled to make a minor league rehab start Aug. 16.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. The Rockies hope Chatwood will be able to return to the active roster late this season.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/1B Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker