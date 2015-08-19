Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Manager Walt Weiss announced that John Axford will resume his closer role, a spot he lost recently to Tommy Kahnle after what Axford termed the worst five-game stretch of his career.

The Rockies began the season with LaTroy Hawkins closing. When he faltered in early April, Adam Ottavino assumed that role. When Ottavino went down with an elbow injury in late April that caused him to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Axford, who was new to the Rockies this season but had 116 career saves, replaced Ottavino as Colorado’s closer.

Axford converted his first 12 save opportunities and through June 14 had a 0.47 ERA (19 innings, 1 earned run), albeit with eight walks to go with 16 strikeouts in 19 innings. At the All-Star break, Axford had a 2.36 ERA in 29 games when things went haywire.

In five games from July 20-30, Axford went 2-3 with four blown saves and a 19.64 ERA (3 2/3 innings, 8 earned runs) while allowing eight hits and eight walks, three intentional, and four strikeouts in that span. He gave up runs in all five games.

“He went through some tough times,” Weiss said before the Nationals pounded the Rockies 15-6. “I feel he’s righted the ship, so plug him back in.”

Six of Axford’s eight outings before Monday were scoreless. Kahnle earned his first two career saves on Aug. 7 and 9 at Washington. But in his past two outings, Kahnle blew one save and gave up six hits and six runs, five earned, in 1 2/3 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Asked whether reinstating Axford as the closer was related to Kahnle’s struggles, Weiss said, “To a small degree. I think the bigger factor is Ax looks like himself. His stuff has always been plus stuff. It’s just a matter of getting in tough counts, (issuing) walks. When he’s throwing strikes, I think he’s as good as just about anybody to have at the back end of the game.”

Weiss’ job will be easier if Axford can re-establish himself as the closer.

“When you have that guy, the roles are a bit more defined, which is nice,” Weiss said. “But when your bullpen gets used a lot, sometimes roles go out the window. You’re just using the freshest guy. That’s kind of where we’ve been the last week and a half or so. When you got that closer in place, things line up a little bit better.”

Kahnle was roughed up again Tuesday. He gave up one hit and four runs with three walks, one intentional, in one-third of an inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 6-6, 4.62 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 7-5, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Thursday and throw 80-85 pitches for Triple-A Albuquerque at Nashville. In his first rehab start, Bettis threw 61 pitches in 3 1/3 scoreless innings on Saturday, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Bettis has been on the disabled list since July 19. In 13 starts, eight of which the Rockies have won, Bettis is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood will throw 20 pitches to hitters in his second simulated game Wednesday as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014. He is scheduled to throw about 25 pitches in the bullpen and eight warm-up pitches on the Coors Field mound before throwing 20 pitches to hitters, an increase from 15 pitches in his first simulated game.

--RHP David Hale (left groin strain) was reinstated from the disabled list to start against the Nationals. He gave up a career-high six earned runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings with four strikeouts and threw 105 pitches. Hale was injured July 9 while tagging up and pushing off from first base on a sacrifice fly and placed on the disabled list the following day. Hale made three rehab starts for Triple-A Albuquerque before the Rockies activated him to take the rotation spot held by Eddie Butler before he was optioned to Albuquerque on Friday. To clear a roster spot for Hale, the Rockies on Monday optioned LHP Ken Roberts to Albuquerque.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez left the game after the fifth with right knee inflammation and was listed day-to-day. Gonzalez said he tweaked his knee running into the right-field corner for a double hit off the wall by Danny Espinosa in the fourth. “The wall has a little angle,” Gonzalez said. “I was ready to go (one) way, and the ball came back. I stopped really hard on my right knee, I tweaked it a little bit but nothing bad. I think I’ll be OK for tomorrow.” Gonzalez had season-ending surgery on his left knee in August 2014 to repair a patellar tendon tear. Gonzalez hit his 28th homer in the first, a two-run shot. He has now hit homers in back-to-back games eight times this season and has hit four homers in four games against the Nationals this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It makes it tough. It’s a one-run game in the seventh, and it got ugly after that. (We‘re) working through some tough stuff in the pen right now.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies issued 10 walks (one intentional) in the 15-6 loss to the Nationals Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (right knee inflammation) left the Aug. 18 game and was listed day-to-day. Gonzalez said he tweaked his knee running into the right-field corner.

--RHP David Hale (mild left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw his second bullpen session July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 31. He was reinstated from the disabled list Aug. 18.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4. He pitched a three-inning simulated game Aug. 11 and made a minor league rehab start Aug. 16. He is scheduled to make his second rehab start Aug. 20 and throw 80-85 pitches for Triple-A Albuquerque.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He will throw 20 pitches to hitters in his second simulated game Aug. 19. He is scheduled to throw about 25 pitches in the bullpen and eight warm-up pitches on the Coors Field mound before throwing 20 pitches to hitters, an increase from 15 pitches in his first simulated game.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/1B Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker