Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The season is over for Michael McKenry. The Colorado Rockies catcher was placed on the 60-day disabled list Wednesday due to a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and he will undergo surgery Monday.

Dr. Thomas Noonan, the Rockies’ medical director, will perform the surgery.

McKenry said he was originally injured in June making a dive up the third base line to take a throw from right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, and his shin guard got stuck. Right after the All-Star break, a cyst behind the knee ruptured.

“Once that cyst ruptured, my knee swelled up so much,” McKenry said Wednesday before the Rockies fell 4-1 to the Nationals. “It got pretty tedious. Once the swelling subsided, I thought it would be all right, but it never got better. It just continued to feel wobbly.”

Not until the cyst ruptured did McKenry say anything. At that point, toughing it out no longer made sense.

“The knee was really unstable,” he said. “I hate what turned out for the team this season; that’s what’s most important. But I can’t wait to play normal again.”

McKenry, 30, hopes to return to the Rockies in his backup role. He avoided arbitration this year by signing for $1.08 million. Starting catcher Nick Hundley will make $3.15 million next season in the final year of his two-year, $6.25 million contract.

Catching prospect Tommy Murphy is at Triple-A Albuquerque, and that is where Dustin Garneau, who was brought up to replace McKenry on the roster, was playing. Always an exceptionally good defensive catcher, Garneau made huge strides offensively this season.

Asked about his future with the Rockies, McKenry said, “That’s where faith comes in. The team knows what I did and the sacrifices I made. Essentially I was playing in the major leagues with one leg for six to seven weeks. It’s really hard. If they decided to non-tender me for their future, that’s up to them, but this is where I want to be.”

The Rockies drafted McKenry in the seventh round in 2006, and he reached the big leagues in 2010. After being traded to the Boston Red Sox at the end of spring training in 2011, McKenry was dealt to Pittsburgh in June 2011. He sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee in July 2013, underwent season-ending surgery and was not tendered a contract by the Pirates after that season.

McKenry then returned to the Rockies, signing a minor league contract in January 2014.

“I wanted to be part of the process of this organization getting turned back around,” McKenry said. He doesn’t believe that revival is far away and again wants to return.

McKenry was hitting .288 (17-for-59) on June 6. However, as his knee worsened, he wasn’t sure from pitch to pitch how much stability he would have, and he said he started drifting forward in his swing.

He finishes the year hitting .205 (26-for-127) with seven doubles, the first three triples of his career, four homers and 17 RBIs.

In what proved to be his final at-bat of the season Sunday, McKenry’s three-run double with two outs in the seventh gave the Rockies a 4-0 lead in what became a 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres. It was a nice way to go into the offseason, which McKenry knew then was coming far sooner than he wanted.

“I feel terrible for him,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He shows up every day with concern for everybody but himself. He’s a great example for our team.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-9, 2.73 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 2-1, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa pitched six scoreless innings against Washington, allowing four hits with a season-high-tying six walks (one intentional) and six strikeouts. He threw a season-high 110 pitches. De La Rosa also walked six on May 10 against the Dodgers. He has pitched six or more innings without allowing a run three times this season, but Wednesday was the first time he did so at Coors Field. In his past 17 starts since May 16, De La Rosa is 7-3 with a 3.69 ERA.

--C Dustin Garneau, 28, had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace injured C Michael McKenry on the active roster. Garneau is scheduled to make his major league debut Thursday and catch LHP Yohan Flande, whom he caught frequently at Albuquerque. The Rockies drafted Garneau in the 19th round in 2009 out of Cal State Fullerton. He has played in 518 minor league games, including 81 this year with Albuquerque, where he was hitting .274 with 16 doubles, 15 homers and 62 RBIs. Garneau learned of his promotion Tuesday night when the Albuquerque team was on a bus going from Memphis to Nashville. Manager Glenallen Hill announced over the loudspeaker that Garneau was called up to the big leagues. “I thought he was just calling me to the front of the bus, but then he said, ‘You’re going to the big leagues, then came back and gave me a big ol’ hug,'” Garneau said. “It was a huge shock. Now it’s up to me to show that I belong here and to stay up here. The end goal is not just to get here.”

--RHP Tyler Chatwood threw 20 pitches to hitters (Justin Morneau, Daniel Descalso and Brandon Barnes) in his second simulated game Wednesday and said he felt really good. Trainer Keith Dugger said, “It went great.” Chatwood is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, which was performed July 24, 2014. Chatwood is scheduled to throw 25 pitches to hitters Sunday in his third simulated game, then will move up to 30 pitches that will be split into two 15-pitch segments separated by a brief rest to simulate a break between innings.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez started and went 0-for-3 Wednesday after leaving Tuesday night’s game with right knee inflammation following the fifth inning. Gonzalez said he stopped hard on his right knee in the fourth inning Tuesday to play a ball off an angle in the right field wall and tweaked his knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had an overpowering fastball and a real good changeup. We knew he was going to be tough. We had a real hard time with him a week ago, but he was every bit as good tonight.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg, who held Colorado to two hits and an unearned run in seven innings Wednesday. Washington went on to win 4-1.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (right knee inflammation) left the Aug. 18 game. He was back in the lineup Aug. 19.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4, and he pitched a simulated game Aug. 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 15, and he is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 20.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he is scheduled for a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker