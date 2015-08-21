Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Yohan Flande outdueled Max Scherzer as the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to avoid being swept in their three-game series.

The left-handed Flande pitched a career-high seven innings. In his previous start last Friday against the Padres, Flande had pitched a season-high six innings. His previous career-high was 6 2/3 innings on July 28, 2014, at Chicago against the Cubs.

Flande allowed three hits, his fewest in 15 career starts. He entered the game 2-for-24 in his career with 12 strikeouts but had two singles for his first multi-hit game. Flande has had three hits this year, all off Scherzer.

Flande recorded his first career RBI and scored his first career run.

In 13 games, five starts, this season, Flande is 3-1 with a 3.94 ERA. He made his first start this season on July 28 at Chicago and earned his first win in the majors as he allowed four hits and five runs in five innings. In his five starts, Flande is 3-0 with a 3.90 ERA (27 2/3 innings, 12 earned runs).

“He’s not scared,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “That’s one of the biggest things. He attacks the strike zone. And the ball moves. He’s got good movement on his two seamer, and he’s got a good changeup. He’s really done a nice job, and he’s really taken a big step as a starter this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 10-11, 4.58 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Dustin Garneau made his major league debut and became the fourth player to do so with the Rockies this season. The others are RHPs Jon Gray and Scott Oberg and LHP Ken Roberts. Garneau said his mother, father, grandmother, uncle and brother came in from San Pedro, Calif., for the game. On his first at-bat in the second, Garneau turned on a 95 mph fastball from Max Scherzer with the count 0-2 and lined a double to left for a double.

--RHP John Axford, who was returned to the closer’s role on Monday, gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, followed by two strikeouts and a walk before he struck out Michael Taylor to end the game and earn his 17th save. It was Axford’s first save since July 10. He had blown his past four save opportunities.

--RHP Chad Bettis (right elbow inflammation) made his second rehab start and pitched five scoreless innings for Triple-A Albuquerque at Nashville. Bettis allowed three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts and threw 44 of 67 pitches for strikes. Bettis has been on the disabled list since July 19. He made his first rehab start on Saturday for Double-A New Britain and threw 61 pitches in 3 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. In 13 starts with the Rockies, eight of which they won, Bettis is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA.

--OF Drew Stubbs was released by the Rockies. They designated him for assignment Aug. 12, but since he’s making $5.825 million this season, Stubbs, 30, was not claimed off waivers by any team that would have had to assume the remaining portion of that salary. In 49 games with the Rockies, Stubbs hit .216 (22-for-102) with two homers, five RBI and 50 strikeouts. He began the season hitting .118 (6-for-51) with 31 strikeouts and agreed to be sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on May 20. Stubbs hit better after being recalled July 2, but the Rockies designated him for assignment on Aug. 12 to make room on the roster for outfielder-first baseman Matt McBride. Knowing what they had in Stubbs, the Rockies wanted to look at McBride for the balance of the season.

--1B Ben Paulsen shaved off his bushy beard after having what he called a “shaving accident” rather than anything having to do with superstition. Paulsen began growing the beard in spring training and said while trimming the left side of it, he took too much off and decided to remove it entirely. “Fresh look,” Paulsen said. “Makes me look a little younger, huh?” Manager Walt Weiss said, “There’s some wild life that lost a habitat when that thing came off.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4, and he pitched a simulated game Aug. 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 15, and he ma a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 20.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he is scheduled for a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker