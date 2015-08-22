Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies are not letting Jon Gray throw more than about 75 pitches in a game so they can limit his innings this season to roughly 150.

No pitch limits came into play Friday night for Gray in his fourth career start.

He lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the New York Mets and threw 45 pitches, 24 strikes, while yielding seven runs on eight hits and one walk. After giving up one run in the first, Gray was pounded in the second when he allowed six hits, including a grand slam by Yoenis Cespedes that put the Mets ahead 7-1.

The Mets lost that lead but recovered to beat the Rockies 14-9.

Gray’s rough outing caused his ERA to rise from 2.70 to 5.94. He retired just five of the 15 batters he faced.

In his second career start, Gray faced the Mets on Aug. 10. He pitched six innings and gave up one run on a homer by Travis d‘Arnaud, the only hit he allowed. His next start against the Mets was vastly different.

”There was no command of the fastball at all today,“ Gray said, ”and it’s a little tough to get outs when that’s what you pitch off of. It was just bad. I don’t think I got ahead of any guys tonight.

”I had plenty of chances to get myself out of situations, and I just didn’t make the pitches. They were the right pitch calls. They just weren’t (thrown) in the right spot.

“I knew they’d have a better idea coming in and seeing me a second time in so short of time. But it just came down to execution, and it wasn’t there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 7-9, 3.50) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 4-5, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado hit his 30th home run, making him the second third baseman in Rockies history to reach that milestone in a season. Vinny Castilla did it six times, the last in 2004. Arenado became the youngest Rockies player to hit 30 homers in a season at 24 years, 127 days of age. Carlos Gonzalez was 24 years, 319 days when he reached the 30-homer plateau in 2010.

--C Nick Hundley hit his fifth triple of the season to tie the game at 8 in the fifth inning. Hundley tied his season high for three-baggers. He hit five triples in 281 at-bats in 2011 while with San Diego. Hundley entered this season with 11 career triples in 1,803 at-bats. His five triples this season have come in 325 at-bats, and four of them were hit at Coors Field.

--RHP Chad Bettis rejoined the Rockies after throwing 67 pitches in five scoreless innings Thursday night for Triple-A Albuquerque in his second rehab start. The Rockies will decide whether he needs another rehab start to build up his pitch count or if he is ready to return to their rotation. He threw 61 pitches in his first rehab start Aug. 15 for Double-A New Britain. Bettis is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 13 starts for the Rockies.

--C Dustin Garneau on Thursday became the 25th player in franchise history to get a hit on his first at-bat in the majors, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. 1B Ben Paulsen, RHP Christian Bergman and INF Rafael Ynoa did it last year, and OF Corey Dickerson did it in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tough to keep him down for long. He’s got big-time power. We saw it on display tonight. It’s just a matter of time before he gets rolling over there, and he certainly did tonight.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Mets CF Yoenis Cespedes, who hit three homers Friday as New York beat Colorado 14-9.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4, and he pitched a simulated game Aug. 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 15, and he made a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 20.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He threw a bullpen session July 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 30.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Rafael Betancourt

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker