Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

By Jack Etkin, The Sports Xchange

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies retooled their overworked bullpen with an eye toward 2016 and cut ties with Rafael Betancourt, 40, who had been a stalwart reliever for them since 2009.

In 14-9 losses to the Mets on both Friday and Saturday, the Rockies’ relievers had to pitch 14 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs. Entering Sunday, the Rockies’ bullpen was 0-6 with a 10.26 ERA (40 1/3 innings, 46 earned runs) in their previous 11 games.

With an eye to the future, the Rockies recalled right-hander Jairo Diaz and selected the contract of right-hander Simon Castro from Triple-A Albuquerque. They give the Rockies two more power arms in their bullpen.

To make room for them, reliever Justin Miller was optioned to Albuquerque and Betancourt, 40, was designated for assignment. He returned this season after missing all of 2014 following Tommy John surgery in September 2013.

“We need look at some guys down the stretch, look toward the future, the bigger picture,” manager Walt Weiss said. “That being said, it’s pretty remarkable what Raffy accomplished this year. To be honest with you, going to spring training, I thought there was very little chance that we’d see him in a big league game this year. He not only did that but had a great spring, made our club, broke camp and played a major role for the entire season. That’s a tough conversation to have with a guy like that.”

The Rockies acquired Betancourt from Cleveland on July 23, 2009, for minor league pitcher Connor Graham. It turned out to be one of the best trades for the Rockies in franchise history.

He made 309 appearances and had 58 saves for the Rockies, which ranks fifth all-time in franchise history. In 680 appearances with Cleveland and the Rockies from 2003 to 2015, Betancourt is 38-37 with 75 saves and a 3.36 ERA.

“He’s been a warrior, been a great leader,” Weiss said before the Rockies lost 5-1 to the Mets. “He’s got a lot to be proud of when he looks back at his career. Hopefully, there’s an opportunity for him the last month with another club. I think there’ll be some interest there to pick up a guy like that.”

Betancourt wasn’t so sure. He plans to return home to Orlando, Fla., and will join any team that is interested. But Betancourt doesn’t expect that to happen, so retirement is quite possible.

“I always like to be honest with myself,” he said. “I‘m 40 years old. I wasn’t pitching good. I don’t see any team that’s a contender right now that is looking to do that.”

In 45 games this season, he went 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA in 39 1/3 innings. Betancourt had a 1.69 ERA in his first 12 appearances through May 2. But he developed a sinus infection that caused him to have vertigo symptoms and ultimately sent him to the disabled list June 8. At the time, Betancourt had a 6.30 ERA in 20 innings in 23 games. He was activated June 26 and faltered after a brief spurt. Betancourt was scored upon in six of his final nine appearances and uncharacteristically issued at least one walk in five of them before his long run with the Rockies ended Sunday.

“The velocity was very similar to what it had been over the course of his time with us,” Weiss said. “So I don’t think there was a drop in velocity. His command has always been elite. So maybe the command wasn’t quite what it was, so there were some fastballs leaking back over the middle of the plate that rarely if ever used to happen. But I do think he had a better changeup this year. His curveball was better than it ever was with us. He had to work on some secondary things and add some weapons.”

Betancourt arrived at Coors Field on Sunday wearing a suit and planning to travel with the Rockies after the game to Atlanta. Instead, Weiss called Betancourt into his office to break the difficult news. Betancourt packed up all his gear in three Rockies equipment bags that were piled neatly at his locker. It was there that Betancourt, redness still visible in his eyes, discussed the move that did not surprise him.

”This happens when you don’t do the job, and the team is expecting something else,“ Betancourt said. ”You’re not able to do it. I understand that situation and I‘m fine with it.

“I always respect people here. They treat me with...I don’t have any words to say how much respect I have for the Colorado Rockies. I saw this coming.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-73

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 7-5, 4.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 8-6, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale set a franchise record by throwing four wild pitches while giving up five runs, four earned, and eight hits in six innings. He threw consecutive wild pitches to the same batter allowing two different runners to score, the first time that has occurred since April 30, 2013, when Nate Jones of the Chicago White Sox did it, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Hale had a career-high tying nine strikeouts. He is the 10th pitcher since 1914 to have four wild pitches and nine or more strikeouts and the first to do it since James Baldwin of the White Sox against Cleveland on Sept. 18, 1996.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt, 40, was designated for assignment after going 2-4 with a 6.18 ERA in 45 games. He made 309 appearances and had 58 saves for the Rockies, which ranks fifth all-time in franchise history. The Rockies acquired Betancourt from Cleveland on July 23, 2009, for minor league pitcher Connor Graham. In 680 appearances with Cleveland and the Rockies from 2003 to 2015, Betancourt is 38-37 with 75 saves and a 3.36 ERA.

--RHP Justin Miller was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. In three stints with the Rockies this season, Miller is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 10 walks and 20 strikeouts in 19 games. He issued one walk in 12 innings in his first 12 games but walked nine in 7 2/3 innings in his past seven outings. In 28 games with Albuquerque and Double-A New Britain this season, Miller is a combined 1-3 with a 2.04 ERA. The Rockies signed Miller to a minor league contract on Nov. 19 after he spent the 2014 season with Detroit and went 0-1 with 5.11 ERA and Triple-A Toledo where he went 2-1 with a 1.81 ERA in 38 games.

--RHP Jairo Diaz, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque where he is 3-5 with eight saves in 14 opportunities and a 4.58 ERA in 47 games. Diaz made five relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels last September and made his Rockies debut by pitching a scoreless ninth. The Rockies acquired from the Angels on Dec. 10, 2014, in a trade for infielder Josh Rutledge.

--RHP Simon Castro has his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque where he is 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 36 games and pitched two scoreless innings in his Rockies debut. Castro, 27, pitched in four games for the Chicago White Sox in 2013, going 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He became a minor league free agent after his 2013 season in the White Sox organization. Castro underwent Tommy John surgery in January 2014, and the Rockies signed him to a minor league contract on April 22, 2014, and monitored his rehabilitation while he missed the entire 2014 season. Castro originally signed with the San Diego Padres in 2006 and was traded to the White Sox on Dec. 31, 2011, with left-handed pitcher Pedro Hernandez for outfielder Carlos Quentin.

--RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Brown is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 appearances for the Rockies. He has been on the disabled list twice this season due to right shoulder inflammation -- May 14-23 and June 18-Aug. 23.

--C Nick Hundley checked out fine on Sunday morning. He left Saturday night’s game after the fifth, feeling woozy after taking a foul ball off his mask. Hundley was not scheduled to play Sunday afternoon after a night game, and manager Walt Weiss said he would be back in the lineup Monday at Atlanta.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood threw 25 pitches in his third simulated game as he continues to come back from his second Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014. Chatwood threw 15 and then 20 pitches to hitters in his first two simulated games. Chatwood’s pitch count will increase in his next simulated game, which will be broken up with a rest between two segments two simulate two innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It took a few innings to get used to it. And then he ended up settling in. He threw the ball pretty well the last few innings, giving us some length (after Colorado’s starters worked a combined 3 2/3 innings in the first two games of the series).” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on RHP David Hale, who set a franchise record by throwing four wild pitches while giving up five runs, four earned, and eight hits in six innings of a loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4, and he pitched a simulated game Aug. 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 15, and he made a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 20.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP David Hale

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker