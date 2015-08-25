Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Charlie Blackmon enjoyed a breakout first half a year ago, making the All-Star Game. His second half was less productive, though.

The Colorado Rockies center fielder has been a lot more consistent this season, showing that last year’s start wasn’t a fluke.

“I think it’s directly tied to his work ethic,” manager Walt Weiss said Monday before the Rockies’ 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. “He works as hard as anybody we have, prepares, studies and is always trying to get better in every aspect of the game. There’s a direct correlation between his work ethic and the player he is now.”

Blackmon, who was drafted by the Rockies out of Georgia Tech, returned to Atlanta for a three-game series against the Braves after going 13-for-34 (.383) in the Rockies’ nine-game homestand.

He hit a leadoff homer Monday night against Julio Teheran and later added a single, giving him a .292 average with 15 homers and 49 RBIs. He also has 33 stolen bases, and his on-base percentage is .356.

“It’s nice to come back and see family and play here in your hometown,” Blackmon said. “But on the other hand, it’s a little bit hectic. There is chaos with everyone coming in and out.”

Blackmon, who never played a full season with the Rockies until 2014, went 6-for-6 in Colorado’s 2014 home opener and stayed hot in earning a spot on the National League team for the All-Star Game.

After hitting .305 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in the first half of last season, he fell off to .264 with five homers and 20 RBIs in the second half.

Blackmon is producing steadily this year, although he continues to hit better at Coors Field than on the road.

“Baseball is one of those things where it’s a little bit, ‘What have you done for me lately?'” Blackmon said. “You feel like if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. So to come back this season and be a little more consistent feels good. To be able to maintain this level for a season is important.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-74

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 5-4, 4.88 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 4-5, 6.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez left Monday’s game against the Braves in the fifth inning because of right knee soreness. Manager Walt Weiss said after the game that the removal was precautionary and that Gonzalez could be back in the lineup Tuesday. Gonzalez was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before departing. “No big deal,” Weiss said. “Patellar soreness. Just precautionary. ... That thing acts up every once in a while, but nothing serious.”

--C Nick Hundley returned to the Rockies’ lineup Monday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He sat out Sunday after being hit in the mask by a foul tip Saturday against the Mets.

--RHP Chad Bettis was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday, and he will start Tuesday against the Braves in Atlanta. He was out since July 19 because of right elbow inflammation. Bettis has made 13 starts this season, going 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA. He defeated the Braves in Colorado on July 12, fanning eight over six innings while allowing six hits and three runs. Bettis threw five scoreless inning for Triple-A Albuquerque in his final rehab outing.

--RHP David Hale was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday after a credible six-inning outing against the Mets on Sunday in Denver. He struck out nine while allowing six hits and four runs in the loss. Hale pitched in 11 games for Colorado, making 10 starts, and went 3-5 with a 6.15 ERA.

--C Michael McKenry, who went on the 60-day disabled list last week, had season-ending surgery on his right knee Monday in Denver to repair a meniscus tear. “He’s got a long road of recovery ahead, but everything went well,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. McKenry last played Aug. 16 against San Diego and was dealing with pain in the knee for eight weeks. He sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee while with Pittsburgh in 2013.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, who left a start at St. Louis after one inning July 31 because of shoulder inflammation, will throw a simulated game Tuesday in Atlanta. He had an anti-inflammatory shot and is getting closer to coming off the 15-day disabled list. “So far, so good,” manager Walt Weiss said. “We feel he’s getting close.” Kendrick is 4-12 with a 6.43 ERA in 21 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know it’s going to be tough against (Atlanta RHP Julio) Teheran. He’s got a good slider, especially against right-handers. He had it working tonight.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after Teheran and the Braves beat the Rockies 5-3 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (sore right knee) left the Aug. 24 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chad Bettis (inflamed right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. An MRI exam found no structural damage. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 4, and he pitched a simulated game Aug. 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 15, and he made a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 20. He was activated Aug. 24.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder. He will throw a simulated game Aug. 25.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker