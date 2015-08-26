Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Colorado Rockies aren’t concerned about the right knee of Carlos Gonzalez, but they aren’t ready to take any chances.

Colorado put their right fielder on the bench Tuesday, one night after he left the game early after complaining of soreness. Manager Walt Weiss said Gonzalez could have played, but decided instead to be careful with their slugger.

“Typically when I take a guy out of the game, I keep him out the next night,” Weiss said. “I think it’s similar to what we dealt with a week or so ago. I don’t anticipate anything.”

Gonzalez is hitting .272 with 30 homers and 71 RBIs. He was hitless in two at-bats on Monday after going 9-for-33 with four homers in the recently completed homestand.

Gonzalez may get Wednesday night off, too. Weiss has that option, which would give Gonzalez three full nights off prior to Friday’s series opener in Pittsburgh.

“With the off day coming up we could give him the extra day,” Weiss said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 3-1, 3.94 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-10, 2.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Yohan Flande (3-1, 3.94) has found his niche as a member of the starting rotation. In five starts, he’s 2-0 with a 3.90 ERA. He has made three starts since Aug. 9 and beat Washington’s Max Scherzer in his last start. This will be his first start against Atlanta, the organization that signed him and for whom he pitched from 2010-13.

--RHP Chad Bettis (6-4, 4.69) pitched five innings and allowed one run, five hits and two walks while striking out four in his first start since July 19. Bettis also picked up his first career base hit. He has beaten the Braves twice this season.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the lineup with a sore right knee. Gonzalez left the game early on Monday and was withheld from the lineup as a precautionary measure. The Rockies may consider giving him Wednesday off, too, which would give him three days off prior to Friday’s series opener in Pittsburgh.

--OF Brandon Barnes was scratched from the lineup just prior to game time on Tuesday with a stomach illness. Barnes entered the game as a replacement for Gonzalez on Monday. Barnes was 1-for-2 with an RBI on Monday.

--OF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single. Blackmon was dropped into the No. 3 hole for the first time as a major leaguer. He went 1-for-5 and left four runners on base. He also made a nice sliding catch in center field.

--2B D.J. LeMahieu went 3-for-4 and matched his season-high with three RBIs. He scored a run and had a sacrifice fly. It was his third three-RBI game of the season. LeMahieu had been just 4-for-27 (.148) over his previous seven games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a great job. He looked like he did before we put him on the DL.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on RHP Chad Bettis after a win on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (sore right knee) left the Aug. 24 game and did not play Aug. 25. He is day-to-day.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder. He threw a simulated game Aug. 25.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker