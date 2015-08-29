Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Right-hander Jon Gray arrived in Colorado with plenty of expectations waiting for him. That will happen to a No. 3 overall draft pick not to mention arguably the best pitching prospect in the short history of the Rockies organization.

But Gray didn’t need to play savior this season with Colorado well out of contention. Which, in turn, affords him time to learn from experiences like his outing Aug. 21 when he gave up seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Friday, Gray pitched into the fifth but due to his pitch count cap and a mounting Pirates threat, was removed after 4 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs and seven hits in a start he said was okay but presented challenges out of his control in Colorado’s 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

“I thought today for the most part was better than the results but it’s baseball. It’s going to happen,” Gray said. “I‘m just looking forward to the next one.”

No one will look back on this start as anything memorable. But it helped Gray in learning a valuable lesson for any pitcher, top prospect or not, in making pitches regardless of circumstances.

”It’s a good learning experience,“ Gray said. ”You just don’t let it hang over you but, at the same time, learn something from it and that’s what I‘m trying to do.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 4-6, 4.97 ERA) at Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 2-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Gurka was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Friday’s game. The 27-year-old left-hander makes his first appearance on a major league roster. He posted a 2.86 ERA over 63 innings between stops at Albuquerque and Double-A New Britain in 2015.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room for Gurka on the roster. Kahnle went 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA in 33 1-3 innings for Colorado in 2015.

--LHP Kenny Roberts was also designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Roberts debuted for Colorado May 9 and went 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA over nine appearances for the Rockies.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez went 1-for-4 and hit his 31st home run of the season Friday. Gonzalez leads the majors with 18 home runs since the All-Star Break and has hit at least 30 home runs for the second time in his career after he hit a career-high 34 in 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was glad he took off. It took a great throw by Polanco. It was right on the money and it wasn’t real deep but I thought certainly deep enough for Reyes to take a shot.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, after Pirates OF Gregory Polanco gunned down SS Jose Reyes at home in a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder. He threw a simulated game Aug. 25.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker