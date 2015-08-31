Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Christian Friedrich played just a small part in the Colorado Rockies’ four-hit shutout Sunday.

The left-handed reliever faced three batters, retired two of them -- the other got on base because of an error -- and helped the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0.

Friedrich combined with left-handed starter Jorge De La Rosa and right-handed relievers Scott Oberg, Jairo Diaz and John Axford on the shutout.

It was another sign of Friedrich continuing to right himself since an abysmal seven-game stretch from July 31-Aug. 21. He had a 15.88 ERA over 15 1/3 innings as he got touched for 14 hits and six walks while striking out 10.

Sunday’s appearance was Friedrich’s fourth straight without allowing a run.

Manager Walt Weiss is showing increasing confidence in using Friedrich to face left-handed batter late in games, especially with lefty reliever Boone Logan on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation.

Friedrich entered in the eighth inning Sunday in place of Oberg after switch-hitter Neil Walker was announced as a pinch-hitter and Weiss wanted to turn him around to the right side of the plate. Friedrich got Walker to line out and struck out left-handed hitting right fielder Gregory Polanco before being relieved by Diaz after right-handed hitting left fielder reached on an error by right fielder Carlos Gonzalez.

“There’s always some trial and error as far as your routines, but lately he’s matched up with lefties, which has helped,” Weiss said. “He’s pitched early, pitched late, multi-innings. But while Boone was down I wanted to get a look at him matching up, not that he’s exclusively matching up, but I think he’s done a good job.”

Friedrich, the Rockies’ first-round pick in the 2008 amateur draft, has pitched in 56 games in his first full season as a reliever, going 0-4 with a 5.37 ERA. However, the 28-year-old believes he is getting a second wind.

“A month ago, I felt like I was slowing down quite a bit,” Friedrich said. “The ball wasn’t coming out of my hand, even when playing catch. I had to learn you’ve got to save your bullets. Whether you are letting it eat during catch or just lightly flicking it, the same arm motion is going to wear on you.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-10, 3.86 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 6-4, 4.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa pitched six shutout innings on Sunday for just his second win in 10 starts as the Rockies won 5-0 at Pittsburgh. De La Rosa allowed four hits while walking one and striking out seven. The walk was to last batter he faced, Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli, in the seventh inning. De La Rosa was then ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Jeff Nelson as manager Walt Weiss walked to the mound to remove him from the game. Weiss was also ejected. De La Rosa’s control was especially impressive after he allowed 10 walks in 13 innings in his last two starts. De La Rosa’s only other win since July 11 came on Aug. 7 at Washington.

--3B Nolan Arenado showed a positive sign when he hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Arenado had been 1-for-15 in his previous four games.

--SS Jose Reyes was rested in a day game after a night game. It was the fourth time in 30 games that Reyes did not start since being acquired July 28 from Toronto in a trade.

--LHP Ken Roberts was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia on Sunday after being designated for assignment. Roberts made his major league debut with the Rockies earlier this season and went 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in nine relief appearances.

--RHP Chad Bettis (6-4, 4.89 ERA) starts Monday night against Arizona in the opener of a four-game series at Denver. Bettis came off the disabled list Aug. 25 after missing five weeks with an inflamed right elbow to win at Atlanta, allowing one run in five innings. He has a 23.14 career ERA against the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings in three relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got crazy there and started screaming at the ump. He missed a couple of pitches but the umpires are human, too. I can’t react like I did. I can’t be out there screaming out at them.” -- LHP Jorge De La Rosa, after he pitched six shutout innings on Sunday for just his second win in 10 starts as the Rockies won 5-0 at Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He pitched a simulated game Aug. 29.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder. He threw a simulated game Aug. 25. He is scheduled to be activated Sept. 1 and start against Arizona in the night portion of a day-night doubleheader.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker