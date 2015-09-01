Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies left fielder Corey Dickerson, who is recovering from two non-displaced right rib fractures, said he is close to being able to play.

Manager Walt Weiss, exercising caution, was less certain.

After twice going on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, Dickerson sustained his rib injury July 30 while diving to make a catch in St. Louis.

Dickerson was scheduled to take batting practice outdoors Monday for the first time since injuring his ribs, but batting practice was canceled due to rain. Instead, he again hit in the indoor batting cage, which he previously did a handful of times.

”I swing as hard as I can, and I don’t feel (any rib pain)“ Dickerson said Monday before the Rockies scored four runs in the ninth to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. ”So that gives me confidence, and I don’t worry about it anymore. I was worried at first, but I don’t even think about it now.

“With ribs, you just have to give it time. You have to make sure it heals properly, and I think I’ve given it the right amount of time so far. I think everything is going as planned, and there are no setbacks.”

Dickerson is hitting .315 in 43 games with five homers and 18 RBIs. He has a .507 slugging percentage and an .853 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

He first went on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis on May 19 and was activated June 11. However, he didn’t give his foot enough time to heal, and he went back on the DL on June 17 and was activated July 24.

Weiss said the Rockies will have to carefully consider Dickerson’s somewhat unique situation of essentially returning from two injuries and weigh the risks and rewards of him returning this season.

Nonetheless, Weiss said if Dickerson does return this season, it would provide the outfielder with some peace of mind.

“As a player,” Weiss said, “you never want to go into an offseason as a rehab player. It’s always better approaching the offseason having played.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-76

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 3-3, 3.78 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 3-1, 4.09 ERA); Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 11-6, 4.46 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 4-12, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) will be activated from the disabled list to start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. It will be his first start for the Rockies since July 31. Kendrick threw 45 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday at Atlanta. Asked about the number of pitches Kendrick will throw against the Diamondbacks, manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s going to be a shorter leash than it would normally be. No question about that. He’s not built up to go out there and throw seven or eight innings.” When it was suggested Kendrick would throw about 60-70 pitches Tuesday, Weiss said, “Yeah, you’re not far off.”

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a double. The double was his 20th of the season, one short of tying his career high set in 2013. He also stole his 20th base, the first time he reached that plateau. LeMahieu’s previous career-high was 18 stolen bases in 2013. LeMahieu was hitting .320 on Aug. 15 but had gone 9-for-45 to drop to .309 -- the lowest his average had been since it was .309 on July 10 -- before his three-hit game raised his average to .312.

--RHP Simon Castro retired the six batters he faced and earned his second win in three appearances since the Rockies promoted him from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 23. In his three games, Castro has allowed two hits in five innings with two walks, three strikeouts and one hit batter. Opponents are 2-for-15 (.133) against Castro.

--CF Charlie Blackmon finished a home run shy of the cycle as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk and a run. Blackmon also stole his 36th base. He has hit safely in 10 straight games at Coors Field, going 16-for-38 (.421) with four doubles, one triple, one homer, two RBIs and four stolen bases in that stretch.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms/cervical strain) played in his third rehab game at Double-A New Britain and went 2-for-4 with two runs. He is expected to play two more games with New Britain before returning to the Rockies on Thursday and being re-evaluated. Morneau, 34, has not played for the Rockies since May 13, but there is no guarantee he will be activated if he gets medical clearance. “I‘m not sure,” manager Walt Weiss said. “These are unique circumstances. So it’s not like a guy coming off a sprained ankle or something like that. It’s somewhat unique.”

Morneau’s contract includes a $9 million mutual option for 2016 with a $750,000 buyout if the Rockies decline. Undoubtedly, Morneau would feel better going into the offseason if he is able to play during the final month of the season. However, Morneau’s return to the Rockies seems iffy.

Weiss said, “It’s tough to talk about the long-term future with Justin with where we’re at right now. I believe he still wants to play. So far, things have gone very well for him, but it’s been such a long road, it’s hard to think beyond the next day, really.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A big situation, you just want to slow everything down, just try to see strikes and put good swings on them. I dug myself a hole. He left one up, and I handled it.” -- PH Ben Paulsen, after hitting an 0-2 pitch for a two-run single that gave the Rockies a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder. He threw a simulated game Aug. 25. He will be activated Sept. 1 and will start against Arizona in the night portion of a day-night doubleheader.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He pitched a simulated game Aug. 29.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He was taking indoor batting practice in late August, and he was lobbying to be activated.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker