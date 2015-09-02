Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- First baseman Wilin Rosario, 26, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his third stint with the Rockies. It could turn out to be his final month with the club with which he began his career in the Dominican Summer League in 2006.

Rosario started and went 0-for-3 and made an error in the first game of the doubleheader, which the Rockies lost 6-4 to the Diamondbacks. He did not play in the Rockies’ 5-3 loss in the second game.

In 69 games with the Rockies, Rosario is hitting .269 (50-for-186) with five homers and 22 RBIs. In 38 games with Albuquerque, Rosario hit .297 (44-for-148) with 12 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 23 RBIs.

Rosario was on the Rockies’ Opening Day roster. Colorado optioned him to Albuquerque on April 22, recalled him May 8 and optioned him again on July 28 before recalling him Tuesday.

“I just go down there to enjoy the moment,” Rosario said, “play hard and learn a new position.”

Rosario, who began his career as a catcher, began playing first base full time this year. He has worked hard, but the transition has not been smooth. Ideally, Rosario should be playing in the American League, where the designated hitter rule would keep his bat in the lineup.

Asked whether he thought he might be embarking on his last month with the Rockies, Rosario said, “That’s something I don’t think (about). It’s something I can’t control. I control what I can control. I just play. If I‘m still here, we are glad. If not, it’s part of the process. But right now, I‘m happy to be back, and I want to keep working. I want to keep doing my thing and have fun.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-78

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-5, 4.22 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Castro, 20, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he took the loss in his Rockies debut. In the first game of the Tuesday doubleheader against Arizona, Castro gave up three hits and four runs in 1 1/3 innings, the telling blow being Phil Gosselin’s three-run homer in the seventh as the Diamondbacks won 6-4. The Rockies acquired Castro from Toronto on July 27 in the six-player trade that sent SS Troy Tulowitkzi to the Blue Jays. In 11 appearances at Albuquerque, Castro was 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA with 10 strikeouts and seven walks in 13 2/3 innings. He made his major league debut on Opening Day this year with the Blue Jays. In 13 games with the Blue Jays, Castro went 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA. He had six walks and 12 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

--INF Cristhian Adames, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his second stint with the Rockies this season. He singled in a pinch-hitting appearance in the first game of the doubleheader and started the second game and went 1-for-3 with a double and a hit-by-pitch. The Rockies recalled Adames on July 28 and optioned him back to Albuquerque the next day. In 116 games with Albuquerque this season, Adames hit .311 (144-for-463) with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 51 RBIs and 62 runs. Adames appeared in 14 games with the Rockies last year and went 1-for-15 (.067).

--LHP Rex Brothers, 27, began his second stint with the Rockies this season and retired the side in order on three ground balls in the eighth in the first game of a doubleheader against Arizona. He was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he went 5-2 with three saves and a 4.46 ERA in 45 games. He had 61 strikeouts and 44 walks in 42 1/3 innings. The Rockies recalled Brothers on July 11 and optioned him to Albuquerque on July 24. He made three appearances in that span and had a 6.75 ERA while allowing four hits and four walks with one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list and started the second game of the doubleheader against Arizona. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 1 with a record of 4-12 and a 6.43 ERA in 21 starts. Having thrown 45 pitches in a simulated game one week ago, Kendrick was on a 70-75 pitch limit Tuesday. He allowed just one run, on a Paul Goldschmidt homer in the first inning. Overall, he gave up three hits in four innings with two walks and two strikeouts, leaving after 72 pitches, including 41 strikes.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list after missing 19 days. Logan took the mound to begin the ninth inning of the second game of the doubleheader Tuesday, and he retired Arizona LF Ender Inciarte, the only batter he faced. In 49 games, Logan is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA. He has issued 16 walks and struck out 38 in 30 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Always real tough losing doubleheaders. Especially hard at this time of the year in September where people are tired. We battled, did the best we could. It just didn’t work out.” -- 3B Nolan Arenado, after the Rockies lost twice to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 3 that revealed he has no structural damage, only inflammation in his shoulder. He threw a simulated game Aug. 25. He was activated Sept. 1.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He pitched a simulated game Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 1.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He was taking indoor batting practice in late August, and he was lobbying to be activated.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

