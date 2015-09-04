Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Tyler Chatwood took a significant step Wednesday in his return from a second Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014, but will not pitch for the Colorado Rockies this season.

In a two-inning start for high Class A Modesto, Chatwood threw 42 pitches, 23 strikes, and 25 of those pitches were in the first inning. He yielded three hits and a run with two walks and one strikeout.

”All reports said the ball was coming out really well,“ manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies pounded the Giants 11-3. ”He was 93 to 96 (mph with his fastball). Got extended the first inning. He gave up a homer (in the second), so the results weren’t (great). But he’s coming off a second Tommy John surgery. First time he’s been in competition in a very long time.

“Most important thing is that he was throwing the ball really well. So (we‘re) very encouraged by his outing.”

Chatwood is again scheduled to throw about 45 pitches Monday for Modesto when it concludes its season at Stockton. Chatwood will then return to the Rockies where he will throw simulated games before going to their instructional league program in Scottsdale, Ariz., that begins Sept. 23.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-78

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston 11-8, 3.56 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 8-6, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rusin threw a complete game, holding the Giants to six hits and three runs with one walk and five strikeouts. He threw 103 pitches, 69 strikeouts. It was the second complete game in four starts -- and the second of his career -- for Rusin, who shut out the Padres on five hits at Coors Field on Aug. 16. He is the first Rockies pitcher to throw two complete games in a season since Ubaldo Jimenez and Jhoulys Chacin both threw two in 2011 and the first Rockies pitcher to throw two complete games at Coors Field in one season since Aaron Cook in 2008.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez hit two two-run homers and a double while going 4-for-5 with four RBIs. He hit two homers, including a grand slam, and had seven RBIs on Wednesday. Gonzalez has hit multiple homers in consecutive games twice this season. He hit two on July 26 against Cincinnati and two on July 27 at Chicago. The last Rockies player to hit two homers in back-to-back games was Vinny Castilla on July 7-8, 1995, against Montreal. Gonzalez is the first Rockies player to accomplish the feat twice in the same season. He tied franchise records for the most home runs (4) and RBI (11) in consecutive games. Gonzalez struck out in the sixth after five consecutive at-bats with an extra-base hit, one short of the franchise record set by Larry Walker in 1996. And according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Gonzalez is the first player to have two sets of back-to-back multiple homer games in the same season since Jason Giambi in 2005 with the New York Yankees.

--LF Corey Dickerson, who is recovering from non-displaced fractures in two right ribs he suffered July 30 -- as well as ongoing plantar faciitis in his left foot -- made his first rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Albuquerque. Dickerson went 1-for-4 as the designated hitter, a role he was scheduled for Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Dickerson will play the field in a weekend series at Sacramento and could be activated as soon as Monday when the Rockies begin a series at San Diego. In 43 games with the Rockies, Dickerson is hitting .315 (46-for-146) with five homers and 18 RBIs.

--RHP David Hale, who returned to the Rockies on Wednesday, was officially recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his fourth stint with the Rockies this season. The Rockies now have 14 relievers in their bullpen. In 11 games, 10 starts, with the Rockies, Hale is 3-5 with a 6.15 ERA. He was a candidate to make the Opening Day rotation but suffered a left oblique strain and began the season on the disabled list. On April 27, Hale was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Albuquerque. The Rockies added him to the roster as the 26th man for a May 23 start he made in the second game of a doubleheader and returned him to Albuquerque. He was again added to the roster as the 26th man for June 2 start in a doubleheader and sent back to Albuquerque after the game. He was recalled from Albuquerque on June 8 and ended up on the disabled list July 10 with a left groin strain. Hale was reinstated from the disabled list Aug. 18 and optioned to Albuquerque on Aug. 24.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood took a significant step Wednesday in his return from a second Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014, but will not pitch for the Colorado Rockies this season. In a two-inning start for high Class A Modesto, Chatwood threw 42 pitches, 23 strikes, and 25 of those pitches were in the first inning. He yielded three hits and a run with two walks and one strikeout. “All reports said the ball was coming out really well,” manager Walt Weiss said. Chatwood is scheduled to throw about 45 pitches Monday for Modesto when it concludes its season at Stockton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think it can get any better than that. When you can go foul pole to foul pole, it’s the best you’re ever going to feel. It tells me my hands are quick enough, I don’t have to worry about anything. I don’t care if the guy throws 95-plus(mph), I just go to the plate with no worries.” -- Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez, who hit two two-run homers and a double while going 4-for-5 with four RBIs in a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He was taking indoor batting practice in late August, and he was lobbying to be activated. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sept. 2.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 28. He returned to the Rockies on Sept. 2 but was not cleared to play.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF/INF Matt McBride

OF Kyle Parker