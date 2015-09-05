Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- A long wait finally ended for first baseman Justin Morneau. He returned to the Rockies lineup and played for them for the first time since May 13.

On that night in Anaheim, Calif., Morneau dove for a ground ball and ended up with concussion symptoms and a cervical strain. He suffered a concussion in 2010 and concussion symptoms the following year with the Minnesota Twins.

Morneau singled on his first at-bat and went 1-for-4 in the Rockies’ 2-1 win over the Giants.

“It’s just good to see him back out there,” manager Walt Weiss said. “The guy’s been through a lot in his career. He didn’t miss a beat. Put together some good at-bats. He leads in the dugout. He’s had quite an impact on us.”

Morneau, 34, a former American League Most Valuable Player and the reigning National League batting champion, went 9-for-18 during a five-game rehab stint with Double-A New Britain and was cleared medically to return to the Rockies.

“That was the goal all along, I think was to be able to run out there and finish the year,” Morneau said. “I honestly didn’t know it was going to take as long as it did. It was a little frustrating to go through it. But to be able to go back out there and just be a part of this lineup and this team and hopefully finish strong -- I’ve always felt fortunate to be able to put a uniform on. To be able to get back out there and just play and just have fun doing it -- it’s a good day.”

Morneau’s contract has a $9 million mutual option for 2016 with a $750,000 club buyout. It remains to be seen whether the Rockies are interested in resigning Morneau -- with the amount to be determined -- or he plays elsewhere.

“As of now I‘m playing with the goal to continue playing, to continue my career,” Morneau said. “But I can’t see the future. Right now, I just want to out there and just enjoy it.”

Morneau realizes that as he eyes 2016 in the final weeks of this season, he is letting the Rockies and other clubs evaluate him in an audition of sorts.

”I think if I wanted to play next year, coming back this year’s important just to show anybody that might be interested that I‘m healthy enough to run out there and play,“ Morneau said. ”Obviously, when I get to that point, there’ll be a long medical file that all the teams will have to look through anyway. There’s some risks that are associated with that.

I‘m not really trying to worry about that much that far ahead. As cliche as it is, just trying to enjoy today and just be happy that I get to play today. And we’ll worry about tomorrow tomorrow and worry about next year when that decision has to be made.”

Morneau has now played in 28 games for the Rockies this season and is hitting .288 (30-for-104) with seven doubles, three homers and nine RBIs.

Before the game, Weiss said, “It’s been a long road back. He’s dealt with this a couple times in his career. He’s a guy who’s had a great impact on this team and the organization in a few short years. And he still has a passion to play. I think there’ll be a smile on his face when he takes the field tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-78

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 4-6 4.38 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 6-4, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, his 35th of the season, and became the third player in franchise history to homer in five consecutive games. The other were Dante Bichette from Aug. 1-5, 1995, and Larry Walker from June 18-23, 1999. Arenado has hit .457 (16-for-35) during an eight-game hitting streak that includes three doubles, five homers and 11 RBI. He is the third player in the majors to homer in five straight games this season, joining Seattle’s Nelson Cruz, who did it twice, and Joc Pederson of the Dodgers.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez homered for the third consecutive game and has hit five homers in that span, tying a franchise record. Troy Tulowitzki and Larry Walker each did it twice. Gonzalez has hit 23 home runs since the All-Star break, tied for the fourth-most in franchise history and the most since Todd Helton hit 23 homers after the break in 2001. The club record for most home runs after the All-Star break is 27 by Dante Bichette in 1995.

--OF/1B Matt McBride, 30, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for 1B Justin Morneau, who was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. The Rockies selected McBride’s contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 12. In 20 games with the Rockies, including nine starts, McBride hit .167 (7-for-42). At Albuquerque this season, McBride hit .328 (101-for-308) with 30 doubles, 12 homers and 49 RBI in 78 games. McBride was the last of the four players acquired July 30, 2011, from Cleveland for pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez still in the Rockies’ organization. Manager Walt Weiss said of the roster move, “It’s real unfortunate. Matty McBride’s as professional as anybody I’ve dealt with here in my three years. He’s a guy that does everything you ask and then some. Those are bad days for a manager...He’s a gem.”

--LHP Chris Rusin has proved to be a valuable addition. The Rockies claimed him off waivers from the Cubs in the final week of the 2014 season, and Rusin began the season at Triple-A Albuquerque before making his Rockies debut May 26. In 19 games, 17 starts, for the Rockies, Rusin is 5-7 with a 4.78 ERA that is skewed by a horrid outing recently against the Mets. He has thrown Colorado’s only two nine-inning complete games this season, both coming in his past four starts. He shut out the Padres on five hits Aug. 16 and gave up six hits in an 11-3 win Thursday over the Giants. After his win over the Padres, Rusin had his misstep against the Mets, giving up 11 runs in two innings, which elevated his ERA from 3.99 to 4.97. Manager Walt Weiss said of Rusin, who turns 29 next month, “He has a knack for keeping the ball off the barrel. He cuts the ball in (on right-handed hitters). He can two-seam it to the bottom of the zone. He’s got a good changeup. He messes with the hitter’s timing when he alters his delivery. He’s doing a lot of things out there to create an advantage for himself.”

--INF Rafael Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and started his third stint with the Rockies this season. He began the season with the Rockies and was optioned to Albuquerque on May 14 and recalled two days later. Ynoa, 28, was then optioned to Albuquerque on July 2. At Albuquerque, Ynoa hit .286 (64-for-224) in 56 games with 12 doubles, four triples, one home run, 11 RBI and 29 runs scored. In 52 games with the Rockies, Ynoa is hitting .225 (20-for-89) with four doubles, five RBI and 10 runs scored.

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Friday. He returned to the Rockies lineup first time since May 13. Morneau singled on his first at-bat and went 1-for-4 in the Rockies’ 2-1 win over the Giants. “It’s just good to see him back out there,” manager Walt Weiss said. “The guy’s been through a lot in his career. He didn’t miss a beat. Put together some good at-bats. He leads in the dugout. He’s had quite an impact on us.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I mixed all my pitches really good today. That’s why I make those big outs. I was attacking the hitters and did a really good job of it.” -- Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa, after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Justin Morneau (concussion symptoms, neck strain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He was transferred to the 15-day DL on May 29, then to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Aug. 28. He was activated and returned to the Rockies lineup and played Sept. 4.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He was taking indoor batting practice in late August, and he was lobbying to be activated. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sept. 2.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, but he won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Kyle Parker