Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies catcher Nick Hundley did not go behind the plate in the sixth inning Sunday, and he was diagnosed with a cervical strain.

Hundley said he has never had any neck problems during his career. He is listed as day-to-day.

The neck injury occurred while he was at the plate in the fourth.

”On my second at-bat, I took a swing, fouled the ball off and it just locked up,“ Hundley said of his neck after the Rockies’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. ”I went out the next inning, couldn’t move it side to side or up. Took some swings in the cage with (trainer Keith Dugger) after the next inning.

“We determined it wasn’t going to do us any good to keep going today. Got a bunch of treatment, so hopefully it can loosen up and be ready to roll in the next couple days.”

Dustin Garneau is the Rockies’ backup catcher. Colorado brought him up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 19 to replace catcher Michael McKenry, who had season-ending surgery on his right knee.

First baseman Wilin Rosario is the Rockies’ third catcher. He began his career behind the plate but hasn’t caught this year in the majors or at Albuquerque after being moved to first base because of his defensive shortcomings.

Hundley is hitting .301 in 103 games with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 homers and 43 RBIs.

After completing a 4-4 homestand Sunday, the Rockies left for a three-city road trip that will see them play 10 games in 10 days against the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. A previously scheduled off day Thursday will be filled with a makeup game in San Diego.

At the conclusion of the trip, the Rockies are off Sept. 17 before their final homestand -- 10 games in 10 days against the Padres (three games), Pittsburgh Pirates (four) and Dodgers (three).

The Rockies have a final scheduled off day Sept. 28 before concluding the season on the road with three games each at Arizona and San Francisco.

Colorado is 25-40 on the road. At Coors Field, the Rockies are 31-40 and on pace for 35 wins, which would match the worst home record in franchise history. The Rockies were 35-46 at home in 2011.

RECORD: 56-80

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 4-12, 6.29 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-12, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Yohan Flande allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings with one walk, which was intentional, and two strikeouts. It was the shortest of Flande’s eight starts this season. The six earned runs he allowed tied his career high, and the eight hits tied his season-high. Flande, who allowed a homer to Giants C Buster Posey in the fourth, has yielded at least one home run in six consecutive starts and a total of 12 homers in 60 innings overall this season and 11 homers in 42 innings as a starter.

--C Nick Hundley left the game in the sixth inning after sustaining a cervical strain while taking a swing in the fourth. He is listed day-to-day. Dustin Garneau is the backup catcher. 1B Wilin Rosario, who began his career as a catcher but was moved to first because of his defensive shortcomings, could go behind the plate if need be.

--RHP Jairo Diaz worked the ninth and gave up two singles but no runs while striking out one. Diaz is being given a long look this month to see whether his power stuff, including a fastball that touches 98-99 mph, might play at the back end of the bullpen next year. In eight games, Diaz, whom the Rockies recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 23, has a 1.17 ERA with two walks and five strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-3 with a walk as his franchise-record streak of homering in six consecutive games ended. When Arenado ended the third inning with a fly ball to left, he broke his bat. “It was just sad, because that was the bat I hit my homers with,” he said. “Obviously, it was a pretty cool streak. It’s hard to really think about it, because I never thought about it at the plate. I thought about just hitting the ball hard. I think today in the ninth inning, I was like, ‘I didn’t hit a homer today. The streak’s going to be broken now.'”

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken right ribs) played nine innings in the field Sunday night for Triple-A Albuquerque, in his third rehab game in the field after two as the designated hitter. In the five games, he went 6-for-21 (.286) with a home run. Dickerson, who was injured trying to make a catch July 30, will then fly to San Diego, where the Rockies begin a series Monday, to be re-evaluated. If all is well, he is expected to be activated during the series against the Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nothing fell when we needed it to.” -- CF Brandon Barnes, after the Rockies’ 7-4 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) left the Sept. 6 game. He is day-to-day.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He was taking indoor batting practice in late August, and he was lobbying to be activated. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sept. 2. He will rejoin the Rockies on Sept. 7, and he could be activated.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, but he won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

