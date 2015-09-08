Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Third baseman Nolan Arenado threw a scare into the Rockies Monday afternoon when he returned from diving into the stands in pursuit of a foul ball holding his chest.

It got worse two innings later when Arenado came out of the game with what was diagnosed as a possible chest contusion.

But X-rays were negative and Arenado returned to the Rockies clubhouse after the game saying he would be ready to play Tuesday, although Rockies manager Walt Weiss listed him as day-to-day.

“I think he’s going to be okay,” said Weiss of Arenado. “He almost made another incredible play. He’s sore, but I think he will be okay. Any time a guy goes into the seats, you are a little nervous, but we have seen him pull off the impossible and he almost did it again.”

Arenado ran to the rail behind third in pursuit of a Wil Myers foul pop with the bases loaded and two out in the sixth in the Rockies 6-4 win. Two pitches earlier, Myers’ bid for a grand slam sailed just foul.

As Arenado reached the stands, he spotted the ball coming down around two rows deep and leaped. As the ball ticked off the tip of his glove, Arenado fell hard into some empty seats.

”I don’t know what I hit -- a chair or arm rest,“ said Arenado. ”It hit me deep but it hurt me. I thought if I dove, I would land on some people, but there was no one sitting there. I just didn’t jump far enough. It was worth it and we won, that is all that matters.

“It was hurting as the game went on and it got tight. Every time I threw, it hurt. That last at-bat I had, it was pretty sore.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-80

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 6.15 ERA) at Padres (RHP Colin Rea, 2-2, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado was 1-for-3 with an RBI double (giving him 106 RBIs this season) and a run scored Monday. More importantly, he appeared to avoid serious injury when he landed hard after diving into the stands in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Wil Myers’ foul pop in the sixth inning with two out and the bases loaded. Arenado was sore and departed the game two innings later. X-rays were negative and Arenado is listed as day-to-day, although Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he would likely get Tuesday night’s game off.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, who missed the entire month of August while on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, picked up his first win since July 26 Monday and hit the first home run of his career. He also allowed the 28th home run of the season to Padres RF Matt Kemp in the first. Kendrick is tied for the third-most homers allowed in the National League with RHPs Ian Kennedy and James Shields of the Padres. Ironically, Kendrick’s first homer of his career Monday was the 28th allowed by Kennedy this season.

--2B DJ LeMahieu is hitting .353 (73-for-207) from July 4 through Labor Day. He had his 43rd multi-hit game of the season Monday, which is tied for the seventh-highest total in the National League. LaMahieu was 2-for-4 Monday with his fifth triple of the season (tying his career high), a RBI and two runs scored.

--CF Charlie Blackmon was 2-for-3 Monday with a double and two runs scored. It was his 42nd multi-hit game, which ranks ninth in the National League. Blackmon also played in a 115th consecutive game, which is the third-longest active streak in the major leagues.

--C Nick Hundley has a sore neck, missed Monday and is listed as day-to-day.

--RF Matt McBride was sent outright to Triple-A Albuquerque. He had been designated for assignment Saturday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for 1B Justin Morneau. In 20 games with the Rockies, including nine starts, McBride hit .167 (7-for-42).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good day for Kendrick. He gets the win and hits a home run. He is still working his way back after being out for a long time.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of RHP Kyle Kendrick, who picked up his first win since July 26 Monday and hit the first home run of his career.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) left the Sept. 6 game. He sat out Sept. 7 and is listed as day-to-day.

--3B Nolan Arenado (chest injury) appeared to avoid serious injury Sept. 7 when he landed hard after diving into the stands to catch a foul pop. Arenado was sore and left the game two innings later. X-rays were negative and Arenado is listed as day-to-day, although Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he would likely get Sept. 8 off.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He was taking indoor batting practice in late August, and he was lobbying to be activated. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sept. 2. He will rejoin the Rockies on Sept. 7, and he could be activated soon after.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, but he won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Kyle Parker