Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Corey Dickerson was back in uniform. The Colorado Rockies have said that before.

The outfielder returned from the disabled list Tuesday for the third time this season.

“It’s been a tough year for him,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies fell to the Padres 2-1.

Plantar fasciitis had him down from May 19 to June 11. He returned, but he went back to the DL from June 17 to July 24 with the same foot injury.

His latest stint on the shelf came courtesy of a broken rib he sustained when diving for a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jason Hayward, putting him on the DL on Aug. 1.

“I‘m good now and glad to be back,” Dickerson said.

After breaking out last year by hitting .312 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs, Dickerson looked forward to a big season in 2015.

Then the injury bug bit.

“He really established himself last year as a frontline player,” Weiss said. “We were looking for big things from him and he was, too.”

Dickerson admitted it has been a trying year. He got to pinch-hit Tuesday and squared up a line drive out to second base.

”It was very tough,“ Dickerson said about being idle, ”but I know my talents and I knew I would come back stronger than ever.

“But the main thing that bothered me was not being out there with my teammates. It’s hard to just be a cheerleader.”

Weiss said Dickerson could start Wednesday.

“He’ll be back,” Weiss said, “and he’ll be an impact player in this league for a long time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin 5-7, 4.78 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields 10-6, 3. 83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado was back in the lineup Tuesday after being lifted from Monday’s game. He dived into the seats Monday trying to snag a foul ball and landed heavily on his chest. X-rays were negative, and he started the second game of the four-game series at Petco Park. “He did some talking to me (Monday) night before he left,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It takes a lot to keep him out.” Arenado hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning Tuesday, but the Padres pulled out a win in the bottom of the inning.

--RHP Jordan Lyles, who had season-ending toe surgery in June, threw a bullpen session Tuesday. “Things went well,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It was a good day for him.” Weiss said it is possible Lyles will pitch this offseason in winter ball. “He’s had various injuries, but none to his arm,” Weiss said. “His arm has stayed strong and fresh.”

--RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup Tuesday following a planned off day. He went 0-for-3 with a walk.

--SS Jose Reyes was back in the lineup after getting a day off Monday. Reyes was hitless in four at-bats.

--C Nick Hundley was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day due to a tender neck. “He’s still pretty sore,” manager Walt Weiss said. “We still don’t think it’s going to be a long time. It’s a day-to-day situation.”

--OF Corey Dickerson was reinstated to the Rockies from the disabled list. He had been out since Aug. 1 with broken ribs. He missed time earlier this season with plantar fasciitis. “It was no fun being a cheerleader,” he said. Dickerson, who lined out as a pinch hitter Tuesday, could start Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It went really well. The command could have been a little better. I walked too many people, but the secondary pitches were great, and that helped out a lot. I had great defense behind me with them robbing them of some hits. That was awesome.” -- RHP Jon Gray, who threw five shutout innings Tuesday in a game the Rockies ultimately lost 2-1 to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) left the Sept. 6 game. He sat out Sept. 7-8, and he is day-to-day.

--3B Nolan Arenado (sore chest) was hurt Sept. 7, but he was back in the lineup Sept. 8.

--LF Corey Dickerson (broken ribs) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He was taking indoor batting practice in late August, and he was lobbying to be activated. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sept. 2. He was activated Sept. 8.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, but he won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Barnes

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Kyle Parker