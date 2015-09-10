Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- When Colorado Rockies catcher Nick Hundley felt a pain in his neck while swinging a bat Sunday, he didn’t think much of it.

He even stayed in the game for another inning on defense.

When the Rockies arrived in San Diego on Monday, manager Walt Weiss said Hundley, a former Padre, was day-to-day with a stiff neck.

An MRI exam showed the injury was more serious than a stiff neck. Hundley sustained a cervical strain, and he is no longer day-to-day. Weiss said Wednesday night that Hundley would be re-evaluated in three or four days.

“It’s more serious than we thought it was,” Weiss said Wednesday.

Hundley was headed to a career year. He is hitting .301 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs and 45 runs.

Hundley’s injury has opened the door for Dustin Garneau to play more. Garneau, 28, hit the first homer of his major league career Wednesday night against the Padres’ James Shields in Colorado’s 11-4 loss to the Padres.

Garneau, the Rockies’ 19th-round pick in the 2009 draft, is 4-for-30 (.133) in his first 10 major league games after hitting .274 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs in 81 games with Triple-A Albuquerque.

“Garneau has done a nice job handling the pitchers,” Weiss said. “We like what we’ve seen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-82

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 9-6, 4.24 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 10-10, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rusin took the loss against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits, including two homers, in three innings. When Rusin, 28, faced the Padres on Aug. 16 at Coors Field, he threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout. However, Rusin is 1-6 on the road this season with a 5.57 ERA.

--C Nick Hundley’s sore neck was upgraded to a cervical strain Wednesday after an MRI exam. Hundley will be re-evaluated in three or four days. He sustained the injury while swinging a bat Sunday.

--C Dustin Garneau, who started the last three games in Nick Hundley’s absence, hit his first major league homer Wednesday off Padres RHP James Shields. Garneau is 4-for-30 (.133) with two doubles and a homer.

--3B Nolan Arenado was 2-for-4 Wednesday at San Diego. He is hitting .373 (19-for-51) against the Padres this season with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was hot out (a Petco Park night-game record of 89 degrees at the first pitch), but I just didn’t make my pitches. I left one up to (Jedd) Gyorko, and he got all of it. I was too predictable.” -- LHP Chris Rusin, who lasted just three innings Wednesday in the Rockies’ 11-4 loss to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) left the Sept. 6 game. He sat out Sept. 7-9, and he will be re-evaluated around Sept. 12 or Sept. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, but he won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker