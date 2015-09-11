Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- In the midst of a trying season, the Colorado Rockies’ sluggers are experiencing no trouble reaching the fences at spacious Petco Park. On Thursday, the Rockies hit four solo homers to produce a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Thursday marked only the third time in franchise history that the Rockies scored all four runs on four solo homers -- this time by third baseman Nolan Arenado, left fielder Corey Dickerson, right fielder Carlos Gonzalez and the game-winner by second baseman Daniel Descalso.

Although the Rockies were 2-7 at Petco Park this season and are 5-17 at the Padres’ home since the 2013 All-Star Game, Colorado has homered in 11 consecutive games at in San Diego, tied for the second-longest streak ever by a visiting team at Petco Park.

The four homers Thursday moved the Rockies into the National League team lead. Arenado padded his National League lead with his 38th, and Gonzalez moved into a tie for second with his 37th.

Arenado also leads the National League with 20 home runs on the road, which is already tied for the fourth-highest road total in franchise history. He is hitting .432 (19-for-44) in September with eight homers, including two in the four-game series against the Padres, and 13 RBIs.

“I‘m just trying to hit the ball and have good at-bats,” said Arenado, who asked if he was thinking of the approaching 40-homer plateau. “To hit 40 would be an amazing accomplishment. We still have a lot of games to go, so I‘m just trying to do my job and hit the ball hard.”

A native of Newport Beach, Calif., Arenado was asked about the record temperatures in San Diego -- the thermometer sat at 93 degrees throughout Thursday’s game, the highest ever for a game in 12 seasons at Petco Park.

“That part was tough, knowing we were in Southern California but it felt like Atlanta,” Arenado said of the conditions. “We’ve played in weather like this before. To win like that was kind of weird, but we will take it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-82

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 6-5, 4.95 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 7-3, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wilin Rosario started at catcher for the first time this season Thursday. With Michael McHenry on the 60-day disabled list and Nick Hundley out indefinitely with a cervical neck strain, the Rockies had been down to rookie Dustin Garneau, who is batting .133 in 10 games despite hitting the first homer of his career Wednesday night. Rosario spent most of his time at first base this season, but he moved back behind the plate with Hundley down and went 0-for-4. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Thursday that the team might call up another catcher.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez’s 37th homer of the season Thursday was his 33rd since June 1. He has hit 24 homers since July 22. Since July 5, Gonzalez is hitting .316 (66-for-209) with 27 homers and 59 RBIs.

--RHP Justin Miller worked 2 1/3 perfect innings the past three days against the Padres and struck out all seven hitters he faced. He was credited with the win Thursday, evening his record at 2-2.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed three runs on three hits and three walks Thursday. Although he wasn’t credited with the win, De La Rosa is 9-4 with a 3.60 ERA since May 16. He is 6-3 on the road during the run with a 3.24 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to get on base there, looking for a good ball to hit. He left something out over the plate and I was able to put a good swing on it. This is a big yard, but I was pretty sure it was gone.” -- 2B Daniel Descalso, whose eighth-inning solo homer broke a tie and lifted the Rockies to a 4-3 win over the Padres on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) left the Sept. 6 game. He sat out Sept. 7-10, and he will be re-evaluated around Sept. 12 or Sept. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, but he won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker