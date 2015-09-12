Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- On a Colorado Rockies team that boasts two of the top three home-run hitters in the National League, rookie catcher Dustin Garneau was hardly the leading candidate to deliver the big blow Friday night.

But the 28-year-old call-up, who was playing in his 11th career game, hit the first pitch he saw from Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma into the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning. That three-run homer, which put the Rockies ahead 3-0, stood up as the game-winner in the 4-2 win over the Mariners.

Garneau has now homered in each of his past two starts, providing another shot of power to a lineup that already has 30-homer sluggers Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez.

Of course, Garneau has a long way to go to be mentioned again with those big-time hitters. The career minor leaguer has never hit more than 17 home runs at any level, so it’s unlikely that the Rockies have found their next power hitter.

Garneau’s first home run two days earlier came with the typical response in that his teammates jokingly gave him the silent treatment when he returned to the dugout. He was greeted with much more welcoming arms after Friday’s shot.

“That was pretty great,” he said. “Especially in a close game, that was pretty cool.”

Garneau is still trying to find his consistency at the plate, but two home runs in a span of three nights is a pretty good way to start.

“Right now, the ball’s coming off my barrel a little,” he said after going 1-for-4 to raise his season batting average to .147 in 11 major league games. “I‘m trying to hone my strike zone down and put a barrel on (the ball.)”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-82

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 3-2, 4.65 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-8, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes (sore left Achilles) was not in the lineup Friday, marking the second consecutive day he did not start. It’s the first time since Reyes was traded from Toronto that he’s been out of the lineup on back-to-back days.

--C Dustin Garneau hit his second homer in three nights with a three-run shot in Friday’s seventh inning. Garneau, whose first career home run came in Wednesday’s blowout loss at San Diego, hit a three-run shot to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead Friday night.

--RHP Chad Bettis threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, in Friday night’s 4-2 win in Seattle. Bettis had his best outing since his May 29 near-no-hitter at Philadelphia. In that game, Bettis allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings -- both hits came in the eighth.

--3B Nolan Arenado had a sixth-inning single to extend his hitting streak to five games Friday night, but the National League leader in home runs didn’t go deep. It marked only the fourth time in 12 games played this month that Arenado failed to hit a homer.

--CF Charlie Blackmon stole his team-leading 37th base in Friday’s ninth inning. Blackmon ranks third in the National League in steals.

--LHP Yohan Flande is getting a long look as a starter, but things didn’t go well his last time out. Flande, who is scheduled to pitch Saturday night in Seattle, gave up six runs off eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Giants the last time out. As a starter this season, he has gone 2-1 with a 4.93 ERA over his first eight outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I lucked out. I don’t really know what happened, and it went over the fence.” -- C Dustin Garneau, on his three-run homer on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (sore left Achilles) did not play Sept. 10 or 11.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) left the Sept. 6 game. He sat out Sept. 7-10, and he will be re-evaluated around Sept. 12 or Sept. 13.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, but he won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Dustin Garneau

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker