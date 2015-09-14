Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Having already lost catcher Nick Hundley to a season-ending neck injury and shortstop Jose Reyes to a sore Achilles tendon, the Colorado Rockies were leaning even more heavily on their two best power hitters in the Seattle series.

Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez were practically non-existent -- a combined 2-for-23 for the series -- and yet Colorado still found a way to earn its first series win of September.

The Rockies scrapped out runs against a Seattle team that had been playing pretty well as of late. In Sunday’s series finale, Colorado took advantage of a fourth-inning, bases-loaded throwing error to score twice and take a 3-0 lead. The only Rockies RBI came on an Arenado sacrifice fly -- his only run batted in of the series -- in the third.

Sunday’s game was more about pitching and defense than big bats. Starter Kyle Kendrick turned in another solid outing, his third since coming off the disabled list earlier this month, while Colorado’s bullpen threw four scoreless innings and gave up just two hits.

But the biggest play of the night came on a diving catch by left fielder Brandon Barnes in the eighth, robbing Seattle’s Kyle Seager of an extra-base hit while preventing the tying run to score from first base. As if that weren’t enough, Barnes recovered from the dangerous catch in the corner to kick off an inning-ending double play with his throw to the relay man.

“I would say that’s probably one of the top 10 plays of the year,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said after the loss, “from where he came to where he got to, and then to make the throw to first.”

Colorado catcher Dustin Garneau thought Seager’s rope down the line was going foul until the last second.

“Then it straightened out,” Garneau said, “and (Barnes) came out of freaking nowhere and dove.”

Barnes was sporting ice on the left side of his rib cage after the game, and he admitted to still being a little dizzy when he came to the plate to start the ninth inning, but he was generally unaffected by the play.

“I wanted to give everything I had because it was borderline fair-foul,” he said. “You get that close to diving head-first into the wall, that’s never fun. But I knew I had a little bit of room, so I went for it.”

It was the kind of play the Rockies need if they’re going to win games, especially with a short-handed offense that isn’t getting any power production from Arenado and Gonzalez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 5.17 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 13-6, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Reyes (sore left Achilles) sat out Sunday for the fourth day in a row Saturday. Cristhian Adames got the start at shortstop and batted seventh, and he went 1-for-4.

--3B Nolan Arenado had another rough outing Sunday, but he did collect the Rockies’ lone RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Arenado, who had eight home runs in 11 September games entering the series, was 0-for-4 Sunday to finish the three-game set with one hit in 12 at-bats.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez had a rough series in Seattle. He went 1-for-4 Sunday to finish off a 1-for-12 weekend.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick was pretty effective in his third start since coming off the disabled list. He threw five innings against Seattle on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits. Kendrick, who was pulled after 72 pitches, hasn’t gotten an out past the fifth inning since July 3.

--RHP John Axford earned his 23rd save of the season with a scoreless ninth Sunday. Axford struck out AL home run leader Nelson Cruz, then gave up a single to 2B Robinson Cano before getting the final two outs.

--LF Brandon Barnes made one of the Rockies’ best defensive plays of the season when he dived into the corner to rob Seattle 3B Kyle Seager of an extra-base hit in the eighth. With Colorado leading 3-2, one out and a runner on first, Barnes fully extended to make the catch, then started an inning-ending double play with a throw to the relay man. Barnes, who hurt his chin and ribs, was icing his ribs after the game, but he said he doesn’t expect to miss any action.

--RHP Jon Gray is still seeking his first decision as he prepares for his eighth major league start Monday at Dodger Stadium. Gray has been on both sides of the run-support coin. He pitched five scoreless innings in his last start but got a no-decision in a 2-1 loss at San Diego. Gray allowed 10 hits in his previous start, but the Rockies pulled away for a 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks. Colorado is 1-6 when Gray starts, but he hasn’t been involved in any of the decisions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been throwing the ball well since he’s come back (from the disabled list on Sept. 1). There’s a little more life to everything, a little more finish to his pitches. He’s done a nice job.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on RHP Kyle Kendrick, who got the win Sunday as the Rockies beat the Mariners 3-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Reyes (sore left Achilles) did not play Sept. 10-13.

--LF Brandon Barnes (chin, ribs) was sore after the Sept. 13 game, but he doesn’t expect to miss any action.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker