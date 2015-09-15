Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- When the Colorado Rockies traded infielder Josh Rutledge to the Los Angeles Angels last December, they got in return a converted catcher with only five games of experience above the Double-A level as a reliever.

Ten months later, they might have something a lot more valuable. Hard-throwing right-hander Jairo Diaz is emerging as a late-inning force in the Rockies’ bullpen.

Diaz, 23, has made 12 appearances for the Rockies since being promoted from Triple-A in late August. He has allowed just one run on eight hits in 10 1/3 innings with a fastball that is averaging 97.2 mph and a slider that nearly hits 90 mph.

“Up to this point, he’s shown that he can get lefties out with his velocity and with his slider,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “As a reliever that throws that hard, you can get away with (having only) two pitches.”

Diaz has emerged as a prime option for Weiss as a setup man for closer John Axford.

Originally signed by the Angels as a 16-year-old, the Venezuelan spent his first two seasons as a pro playing catcher in the Dominican Summer League.

Converted to pitcher, he developed slowly and only made it to the Double-A level last season. He showed enough there, however, to earn a September call-up with the Angels. He made four appearances down the stretch, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings but striking out eight.

Diaz didn’t pitch Monday in the Rockies’ 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RECORD: 60-84

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 5-8, 5.14 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 9-8, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jon Gray (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings at Dodger Stadium. Gray, who threw 92 pitches (54 strikes), also hit a batter. However, Colorado manager Walt Weiss was pleased with Gray’s effort. “I saw an explosive fastball, and the secondary stuff was good,” Weiss said. “He threw some sliders, threw good changeups, did a great job.”

--3B Nolan Arnado, who was 1-for-4, has hit safely in 12 of 14 games against the Dodgers this season. He also registered hits in 12 of 15 contests this month for Colorado, batting .350 with eight homers, four doubles and 15 RBIs.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez drove in the Rockies’ lone run in the loss to Los Angeles. Gonzalez, who had a 2-for-4 outing, had a groundout against LHP Clayton Kershaw in the first inning, but Colorado never scored again.

--LF Corey Dickerson managed one of the three hits off LHP Clayton Kershaw. Dickerson had a leadoff single in the fifth inning. Dickerson finished the game 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

--SS Jose Reyes, who sat out the previous three days due to a sore left Achilles, was back in the lineup Monday. He went 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a real tough lineup to get through. He did a real nice job of keeping us in position to win the game.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on RHP Jon Gray, who took the loss Monday as the Rockies fell 4-1 to the Dodgers.

--SS Jose Reyes (sore left Achilles) did not play Sept. 10-13. He was back in the lineup Sept. 14.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

