Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Nolan Arenado got the last word -- but it took awhile.

The Rockies third baseman ended a marathon game at Dodger Stadium with a solo home run in the 16th inning Wednesday morning, lifting Colorado to a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game lasted almost 5 1/2 hours and featured a major league record 58 players, including a record 24 pitchers used by the two teams.

Back on Tuesday night when the game was still young, though, Arenado was clearly displeased with Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.

With the Rockies protecting a 3-1 lead at the time, Turner drew a leadoff walk. The Rockies went into a defensive shift for the next batter, left-handed Adrian Gonzalez, that put Arenado near second base.

When Gonzalez hit a ground ball back to pitcher Chris Rusin, he threw to Arenado for the force at second base. Arenado made an awkward turn for the unusual 1-5-3 double play, but Rusin’s throw left him vulnerable to a takeout slide by Turner.

Turner took advantage, upending Arenado with a hard slide.

Arenado and Rockies manager Walt Weiss could be seen yelling from the Colorado dugout at Turner as he took his position in the field for the fifth inning. Turner stepped toward the dugout as he responded.

Tempers eventually cooled -- or were dulled by the 16-inning marathon.

“They’ve probably forgotten it by now,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said after the game. “I‘m sure if they looked at it, they saw it wasn’t a cheap shot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-84

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 9-6, 4.28 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 10-10, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado homered in the 16th inning, lifting the Rockies to a 5-4 victory over the Dodgers in a game that ended early Wednesday morning. Arenado slammed his 39th home run on the first pitch he saw from reliever Mat Latos (4-10). “I think I was more relieved than anything,” said Arenado, who is tied for the National League lead in homers with Nationals RF Bryce Harper. “It was a long game. We battled. Obviously, that homer was great, but our pitchers kept us in the game for me to have a chance to do that, so that was great. It was a good team win. We used everyone out there.”

--LHP Chris Rusin worked six-plus innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. It was the 12th quality start in 19 outings this season for Rusin.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez had a rough night, going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts. Gonzalez also was forced to leave the contest in the top of the 15th inning after fouling a ball off his foot. The Rockies list him as day-to-day.

--RHP David Hale (4-5) earned the victory in the five-hour, 23-minute marathon. Hale worked a scoreless 15th inning, allowing just one hit. Hale and the Rockies’ bullpen combined to limit the Dodgers to a run on seven hits in 10 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a money player. We’ve seen it for a couple of years now, but we’ve seen it big time this year. He’s an elite player.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on 3B Nolan Arenado, whose 16th-inning homer lifted the Rockies to a 5-4 win over the Dodgers early Wednesday morning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (sore foot) left the Sept. 15 game. He is day-to-day.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker