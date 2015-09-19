Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss said that with no compelling candidate from a team bound for the postseason, a case can be made for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado in voting for the Most Valuable Player in the National League.

The Rockies are a last-place team, which certainly won’t help Arenado in the MVP voting.

Washington right fielder Bryce Harper might be the favorite for the award, but the Nationals have been a huge disappointment and won’t be playing in the postseason. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has had a robust season, but the Diamondbacks, too, will be going home when the regular season ends.

Entering Friday, Harper was leading the NL with 40 home runs, one more than Arenado. He led the league with 111 RBI, 11 more than Goldschmidt. Harper was also leading the league in hitting (.340), runs scored (110), on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.669).

“Playing for a playoff team is definitely a factor,” Weiss said before the Rockies 7-4 win over the Padres. “This year’s a little different. You can make a case for a few guys on playoff teams -- (Pirates center fielder Andrew) McCutchen. But realistically, it’s tough to look at some of the other (playoff-bound) teams and say they have a bona fide MVP candidate.”

Referring to Zach Greinke and Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, Weiss said, “If you want to talk about the pitchers in LA, you can do that. That’s a whole other can of worms when you’re talking about the pitcher in the MVP (race).”

“That’s why I think Nolan as as good a chance as anybody, because we don’t really have one of those years where a guy on one of the best teams is having an outstanding or a huge year.”

Weiss said he’s a “big Bryce Harper fan” and called his season “phenomenal,” albeit on a team not going to the playoffs.

”He’s another guy that’s deserving, but I think Nolan has to be in that conversation. I say Nolan because he impacts the game on both sides of the ball. It’s unfortunate when people talk about an MVP, all they do is look at offensive numbers. I don’t know why that is. And if you played on a playoff-caliber club, I understand that. But defense never gets talked about.

“This guy changes the game with his defense virtually every night. But that doesn’t seem to carry any weight in the MVP voting. I don’t know why. That’s why I think you have to talk about him being the guy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-85

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, season debut) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 3-3, 4.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Wilin Rosario has been behind the plate for Jorge De La Rosa’s past two starts -- Sept. 10 at San Diego and Wednesday at Los Angeles -- and will continue to catch him the balance of the season. Rosario began his career as a catcher but was shifted to first base because of his defensive shortcomings. He had not caught this season before his two games this month with De La Rosa. Manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s been impressive, particularly the first game he caught. To be honest with you, I wasn’t sure what to expect. He hadn’t been back there all year. I was very impressed with the way he handled himself. Backed it up with another good performance with De La the other night in LA.” On Sept. 10, De La Rosa allowed six hits and three runs in five innings with three walks and six strikeouts in Colorado’s 4-3 win. On Tuesday, De La Rosa threw a complete game and allowed six hits with one walk and five strikeouts but lost 2-0 as Alex Wood gave up one hit in eight innings.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez went 0-for-4. Right fielder Matt Kemp’s diving catch robbed him of a hit in the first, and Gonzalez lined to second to end the fifth. Second baseman Cory Spangenberg was shifted into short right field and made a leaping catch to take a hit away from Gonzalez. Nonetheless, he’s 7-for-56 (.125) against the Padres this season with two homers and four RBIs.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. He leads the National League with 112 RBIs. This was his 15th game this season with three or more hits. In 18 games this month, Arenado is batting .365 (27-for-75) with four doubles, nine homers, 17 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

--1B Justin Morneau went 2-for-3 with a double in the third and a triple off the center field wall in the sixth. He has tripled in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Charlie Blackmon is the only other Rockies player to accomplish that feat this season; he did it July 9-10 against Atlanta. Since Morneau returned from the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4, he has gone 10-for-33 (.303) and has hit safely in seven of 10 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t played as well at home as we wanted to. So it’s important that we finish strong here.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker