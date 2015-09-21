Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Christian Bergman rested Sunday, no surprise after throwing 47 pitches in 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Yohan Flande Saturday night.

Bergman is a somewhat unsung and very valuable member of the Rockies’ bullpen, a dependable long reliever who has succeeded in a role that is vital but by no means glamorous.

Bergman relieved Flande after 2 2/3 innings when Flande was forced to leave the game after being struck just below the left kneecap with a line drive and suffering a patellar tendon contusion.

Bergman made 10 starts for the Rockies last year as a rookie and went 3-5 with a 5.93 ERA. This season, Bergman is 3-0 with a 3.81 in 27 games, 26 in relief. He has made four relief appearances of three or more innings and has pitched at least two innings out of the bullpen in 18 games. Flande has also pitched out of the bullpen -- his first seven games for the Rockies this season were in relief -- and could fill the role of a long reliever. But when Flande made the first of his 10 starts for the Rockies this season on July 28, the Rockies left well enough alone and kept Bergman in the bullpen.

“He’s been too good at that job,” manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies’ 10-4 loss to the Padres. “He’s very reliable. That’s hard to find. And it’s more important in our bullpen than any other bullpen in baseball.”

The Rockies often carry eight relievers, particularly at home, where Coors Field poses a pitching challenge, making the need for a long reliever to work the middle innings a virtual necessity. Bergman has been a wonderful fit for that role.

“He can work without pitching and then get in there and throw three scoreless innings,” Weiss said. “We’ve seen him do it. That’s the biggest factor. And the further we got into the season, the more deconditioned he got as a starter. And at that point, it’s tough to put him back into the rotation.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-86

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-5, 3.15 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-1, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Yohan Flande was hit just below his left kneecap with a line drive Saturday night and forced to leave his start after 2 2/3 innings. Flande, who suffered a left patellar tendon contusion, said Sunday that his knee, which was heavily bandaged, was “a little sore.” The Rockies are using a six-man rotation, meaning Flande’s next scheduled start is Friday against the Dodgers. Manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s going to be a few days to sort that out,” but was encouraged Sunday. “He’s a lot better than I thought he would be, for sure. When it happened, I thought it could be real serious. He got hit real hard. It was a pretty good spot (just below the kneecap). If it had hit him in the kneecap, it would have been trouble.” There was a runner on first when the ball hit by Jedd Gyorko ricocheted off Flande and landed near the third-base dugout for a double. Flande instinctively ran toward third base without limping as third baseman Nolan Arenado retrieved the ball. “That’s one of the reasons why his teammates love him so much,” Weiss said of Flande. “His only concern is the team, every day. The same there; he gets smoked, and he’s worried about covering third.”

--CF Charlie Blackmon’s 16th homer of the season was his sixth leadoff homer this year and the 12th of his career. It came against James Shields, whom Blackmon had homered against on July 17 at San Diego. At Coors Field this season, Blackmon is batting .331 (99-for-300) with 17 doubles, seven triples, six homers and 33 RBIs. On the road, Blackmon is batting .241 (65-for-270) with 13 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 21 RBIs. Blackmon’s homer was his first at Coors Field since Aug. 22 against Jonathon Niese of the Mets. He had last homered on Aug. 24 at Atlanta and had gone 95 at-bats without a home run since then.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick gave up a career-high four home runs in four innings, bringing his total for the season to a major-league leading 32 in 131 1/3 innings. He had yielded three homers in a game seven times, including twice this season on April 11 against the Cubs and June 23 against the Diamondbacks before making dubious history against the Padres. 3B Yangervis Solarte hit a two-run homer in the first, his 13th of the season, following a walk. RF Matt Kemp (23rd of the season) and SS Jedd Gyorko (16th) homered in the third, and 2B Cory Spangenberg (third) led off the fourth with a homer. Kendrick had not allowed more than one homer in a game since June 28, a stretch of eight starts. One of those starts was a one-inning, rain-shortened outing against the Braves on July 9.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with one strikeout and didn’t hit the ball out of the infield. At .262, Gonzalez’s average is the lowest it has been since he was hitting .261 on July 24. Gonzalez has six hits in his past 43 at-bats with one homer, four RBIs and 13 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball was in the air a lot against him,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of Kendrick. “And the balls carried real well. He had his pitches elevate, and conditions weren’t good for that.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of RHP Kyle Kendrick, who gave up a career-high four home runs in four innings in the loss to the Padres Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) was hit just below his left kneecap with a line drive Sept. 19 and forced to leave his start after 2 2/3 innings. Flande said his knee, which was heavily bandaged, was “a little sore.”

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker