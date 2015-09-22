Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Charlie Blackmon reached a base-stealing milestone Monday when he stole his 39th and 40th bases in the Colorado Rockies’ 9-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The center fielder is just the fourth player in Rockies franchise history to steal 40 bases in a season. The others are Willy Taveras (68 steals in 2008), Eric Young Sr. (53 in 1996 and 42 in 1993) and Juan Pierre (47 in 2002 and 46 in 2001).

“I’ve never been there before,” Blackmon said. “It’s really cool. I didn’t really set out to have certain number goal in mind, but I‘m certainly happy with my improvement over last year.”

Blackmon, who has been caught stealing 13 times this season, stole 28 bases last year while getting caught 10 times.

Explaining his improvement, Blackmon said, “I think I was just better overall on the bases. I was able to get comfortable with a large lead and have the ability to get back if I needed to or steal the base. Some of it is preparation, but most of it really is being in the right mindset. Being aggressive but not reckless, not second-guessing yourself, not being doubtful. If I can get in that mindset, base-stealing is much easier.”

Blackmon stole second base and third base Monday in the fifth inning after getting hit with an A.J. Burnett pitch with two outs and the Rockies trailing 5-3. He ranks third in the majors with his 40 stolen bases, trailing the Cincinnati Reds’ Billy Hamilton (57) and the Miami Marlins’ Dee Gordon (53).

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-87

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 5-2, 1.96 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 5-8, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday due to right Achilles tendinitis, the Rockies announced after he had left the clubhouse Monday. RHP Christian Bergman will start in place of De La Rosa. Bergman, who has been the Rockies’ primary long reliever, is 3-0 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 games, including one start. The start was on April 14 at San Francisco where Bergman, in his second game of the season, pitched four scoreless innings. He worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed one run in his last outing, when he took over Saturday after LHP Yohan Flande left with a knee injury.

--LHP Yohan Flande must be able to throw a bullpen session by Wednesday if he is to make his next scheduled start Friday, manager Walt Weiss said. Flande sustained a patellar tendon contusion Saturday night when he was hit with a line drive just below the left knee, forcing him to leave his start.

--1B Justin Morneau went 3-for-4, tying his season high for hits in a game. It was his fourth three-hit game and first since May 6 against Arizona. Since Morneau returned from the 60-day disabled Sept. 4 following his recovery from concussion symptoms and a cervical strain, he is batting .350 (14-for-40) with two doubles, two triples, two RBIs and four runs.

--RHP Jon Gray allowed nine hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings as his troubles at Coors Field continued. He gave up two homers in the first inning, run-scoring doubles in the second and fourth and a run-scoring single in the fourth. Gray is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four road starts and 0-1 with an 8.27 ERA in five starts at Coors Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know (the ball is) not going to break as much (in Denver). Fastballs are not going to have as much sink or run. I really think it just comes from mindset. I think I really need to work on pitch location. That’s really going to be a difference-maker pitching at Coors.” -- RHP Jon Gray, who took the loss Monday as the Rockies fell 9-3 to the Pirates.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) will miss his scheduled Sept. 23 start.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. If he gets through a bullpen session by Sept. 23 without any problems, he would start Sept. 25.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker