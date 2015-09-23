Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Getting acclimated to Coors Field is never easy for a Rockies pitcher after joining the team. And for a young pitcher like Jon Gray just starting his career, the challenge has been daunting.

On Monday night, Gray gave up two solo homers in the first to the Pittsburgh Pirates and a total of nine hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings as the Rockies lost 9-3. Gray is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four road starts and 0-1 with an 8.27 ERA in five starts at Coors Field.

“One thing I really need to work on is setting sights here,” Gray said after the game. “I know it it’s not going to break as much. Fastballs are not going to have as much sink or run. I really think it just comes from mind set. I think I really need to work on pitch location. That’s really going to be a difference-make pitching at Coors.”

Before the Rockies lost 6-3 to the Pirates on Tuesday, manager Walt Weiss said Gray, who made his major league debut Aug. 4, needs to be cognizant of the lessons he is learning and not get frustrated.

”His stuff plays everywhere,“ Weiss said. ”There’s no doubt about that. That’s not a concern. He just didn’t make pitches last night and got hurt when he didn‘t.

“You got to keep him focused on executing pitches. It doesn’t matter where you are. A well-located pitch works anywhere. We have plenty of examples over the years. You can get frustrated in any park. There are other offensive parks in this league, some parks more forgiving than others, but it all comes down to executing pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-88

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates RHP Charlie Morton (9-8, 4.26 ERA) at Rockies RHP Christian Bergman (3-0, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale will start Friday against the Dodgers, taking the rotation spot of LHP Yohan Flande. He was hit on the side of the left knee with a line drive in his start Saturday and suffered a patellar tendon contusion. Hale has made 10 starts for the Rockies this season, the last on Aug. 23, one day before being optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He has been pitching long relief since being recalled from Albuquerque on Sept. 6. Recently, Hale has given the Rockies some length out of the bullpen. He threw 55 pitches in three innings in his last outing Sunday and 56 pitches in three innings Sept. 12. But in those appearances, Hale allowed a combined 10 hits and seven runs.

--RHP Christian Bergman, who has pitched in 27 games and is 3-0 with a 3.81 ERA, will make his second start of the season Wednesday, taking the turn of Jorge De La Rosa. He has been bothered with right Achilles tendinitis for a while, and the inflammation increased. Bergman’s lone start was April 14 at San Francisco where he worked five scoreless innings and threw 85 pitches. Coming out of spring training, Bergman was then stretched out to start, having been a candidate for the Opening Sday rotation. He has thrown 50 or more pitches in three relief appearances and threw 47 in his last outing Saturday when he worked 3 1/3 innings against the Padres. Bergman said he hopes to work five innings against the Pirates. He has pitched three or more innings four times this year and has pitched two or more innings in 18 games.

--3B Nolan Arenado left the game in the ninth. His face slammed into the ground as he made an unsuccessful diving attempt to his right for a ball hit by Jordy Mercer. Arenado suffered a contusion but passed a concussion test and will be re-evaluated Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with one RBI, increasing his National League-leading total to 115. The single broke an 0-for-12 streak that included eight strikeouts.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-4. His average stayed at .305. But LeMahieu has five hits in his past 36 at-bats. His average was last below .305 on July 8 when he was hitting .303.

--LHP Chris Rusin allowed eight hits, four walks and six runs with two strikeouts in four innings. The walks tied a season-high set in Rusin’s first start and his Rockies debut May 26 at Cincinnati. He has allowed six runs in two of his past three starts. “I fell behind hitters and didn’t make pitches when I needed to,” Rusin said. “When I get behind in the count and have to force myself to throw a strike, I either gave up hits or the balls bleeded through (the infield). Things didn’t fall my way.”

--OF Kyle Parker pinch hit in the fourth and struck out to end the inning with runners on first and third. Parker is 15-for-93 (.161) with 32 strikeouts since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 1. In his past 19 games, he is 3-for-45 (.067) with 18 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I fell behind hitters and didn’t make pitches when I needed to. When I get behind in the count and have to force myself to throw a strike, I either gave up hits or the balls bleeded through (the infield). Things didn’t fall my way.” -- Rockies LHP Chris Rusin, who allowed eight hits, four walks and six runs with two strikeouts in four innings in a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) will miss his scheduled Sept. 23 start.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. If he gets through a bullpen session by Sept. 23 without any problems, he would start Sept. 25.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He won’t appear in the majors this year.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, preparation for possible winter-league work.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

LHP Chris Rusin

LHP Yohan Flande

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

RHP David Hale

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker