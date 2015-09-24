Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The season is over for Jon Gray.

Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss announced that the 23-year-old right-hander has thrown his last pitch of the year.

“He got to his innings limit, so that’ll be it for him,” Weiss said Wednesday before the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Rockies 13-7. “It was pretty black and white. There was a limit. He got to it. No plans of extending him.”

After being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 4, Gray went 0-2 with a 5.53 ERA in nine starts and logged 40 2/3 innings for Colorado. Gray pitched 114 1/3 innings at Albuquerque, so he finishes the season with 156 innings.

In his first full professional season in 2014, Gray threw 124 1/3 innings, meaning his workload rose 25 percent this season. The Rockies adhered to what amounts to an industry guideline of not having more than a 25 percent increase in innings for a young starting pitcher early in his career.

Gray’s final start was Monday against the Pirates. He allowed nine hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings and lost 9-3.

Weiss said the Rockies knew when they promoted Gray that he would come up short and not pitch until the end of the regular season because of the innings limit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-89

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 8-11, 4.48 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 8-5, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa will not pitch again this season due to right Achilles tendinitis that he said has bothered him for four months and caused him to be scratched a scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates. He finishes the season 9-7 with a 4.17 ERA in 26 starts and 149 innings. De La Rosa aggravated the ailment Sept. 16 in Los Angeles in what became his final start and only complete game of the season. He pitched eight innings in the Rockies’ 2-0 loss to the Dodgers. De La Rosa also dealt with a left groin strain that caused him to open the season on the disabled list and delayed his 2015 debut until April 20. In addition, he was slowed by a cut on his left middle finger in May and June.

--LHP Yohan Flande is “still in play” as far as returning this season, manager Walt Weiss said. Flande will miss his scheduled start Friday due to a patellar tendon contusion that he sustained last Saturday when he was hit with a line drive off the bat of the Padres’ Jedd Gyorko. Flande said he underwent an MRI exam Tuesday and was awaiting the results. With starters Jon Gray and Jorge De La Rosa shut down for the season and Flande sidelined, the Rockies have a five-man rotation that consists of Christian Bergman, Chad Bettis, David Hale, Kyle Kendrick and Chris Rusin.

--3B Nolan Arenado did not play Wednesday. While diving to his backhand trying to stop a hard grounder in the ninth inning Tuesday, Arenado slammed his head to the ground. Manager Walt Weiss said Arenado wanted to stay in the game, which was never an option. Arenado passed a concussion test and was to have another Wednesday. Arenado said, “You see stars sometimes when you dive and you have a little whiplash, but I guess I saw a few more stars than I usually do when I dive. My head hurts a little bit still today.” Arenado said the ball hit by Jordy Mercer went off his left wrist, which led to him hitting the ground first with his chest and then with his head. “Usually when I dive, I brace myself,” Arenado said. “I didn’t brace myself this time because I missed the ball.”

--RHP Christian Bergman, who has made 26 relief appearances and is the Rockies’ primary long reliever, started in place of injured LHP Jorge De La Rosa and allowed 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings during his second start of the season. He was a candidate for the Opening Day rotation and was stretched out to start in spring training. Bergman has thrown 50 or more pitches in three relief appearances, and he threw 47 in his last outing Saturday, when he worked 3 1/3 innings after LHP Yohan Flande left with an injury. Bergman threw 79 pitches against the Pirates on Wednesday and saw his ERA rise from 3.81 to 4.62.

--RHP Jordan Lyles threw 30 pitches in two innings in his second simulated game. He had season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a torn ligament in his left big toe. Lyles will report to the Rockies’ instructional league program in Arizona on Friday and continue to pitch in a controlled environment there, followed by a brief trip to their Dominican instructional league program. The Rockies want Lyles to throw about 40 innings in those two places so that after being limited to just 49 innings this season, he can be ready for a normal spring training.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood threw 45 pitches in three innings in a simulated game as he continues his comeback from his second Tommy John surgery in July 2014. Chatwood was able to pitch on a rehab assignment in two games for high Class A Modesto and two playoff games for low Class A Asheville, working a total of seven innings. He will report Friday to the Rockies’ instructional league program, where he can pitch in a controlled environment and then do likewise in the Rockies’ Dominican instructional league program with the aim of accumulating about 40 innings as a base for 2016 spring training.

--CF Brandon Barnes left the game in the sixth with a mild left hamstring strain. He went 0-for-3, leaving him 3-for-22 (.136) in his past 12 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “‘Bergy’ was OK. He went about as far as we could with him. He hadn’t been in that territory for a long time, around 80 pitches, so I tried to extend him. I knew the ‘pen was short tonight. He got some pitches in the middle of the plate that they hit hard, but it was his first start in a long time.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on spot starter Christian Bergman, who took the loss Wednesday as the Rockies fell 13-7 to the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Brandon Barnes (mild left hamstring strain) left the Sept. 23 game.

--3B Nolan Arenado (headache) left the Sept. 22 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 23.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. He will miss his scheduled Sept. 25 start, but there is a chance he could start in the season’s final week.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He won’t appear in the majors this year, but he will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, then threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP David Hale

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker