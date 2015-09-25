Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies are playing out another disappointing season but they have an optimistic eye on the future with their young rotation.

The Rockies had a fluid pitching staff this year due to injuries and ineffectiveness, but they feel they found arms that will figure prominently in the 2016 rotation. On top of that list is right-hander Chad Bettis, who pitched well in a 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. Bettis worked on his mechanics in the offseason and has been solid since joining the rotation in mid-May. He took a no-hitter into the eighth against Philadelphia on May 29 and has failed to pitch at least five innings just twice in 19 starts.

“He’s come a long way since a year ago when he was getting his brains beat in here,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “We always loved the talent and the makeup, and to his credit he was a great pupil when (pitching coach Steve) Foster and (bullpen coach Darren) Holmes got a hold of him in spring training. He was very open minded and made some adjustments, and now his stuff is playing out in the game. The competitiveness and mental toughness has always been there and now he’s performing with the stuff and the tools that he had.”

The Rockies are going to get another look at another prospective starter for next season when righty David Hale faces the Dodgers. Hale was acquired last offseason from Atlanta but hasn’t performed well, especially at home where he is 3-2 with a 6.41 ERA at Coors Field.

Colorado is also expecting a lot from rookie Jon Gray, who was shut down for the season after Monday’s game so as not to overwork him.

“There’s been a lot of growth. I’ve seen him at the last two spring trainings, so that’s my gauge,” Weiss said. “I see a guy with a lot of confidence on the mound, I see him throwing pitches with conviction. I think he’s tightened up the secondary aspects of the position. More than anything else I like the confidence. He’s a young, confident pitcher for a good reason.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-90

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 6-4, 3.26 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, 4-5, 6.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brandon Barnes may miss the rest of the season with a mild strain of his left hamstring. Barnes tweaked his hamstring running down a ball in the outfield early in Wednesday’s game. He batted twice but left later in the game. Manager Walt Weiss Barnes’ “hamstring is very sore” and with less than two weeks left in the season “it’s possible” he’s done for the year.

--OF Charlie Blackmon, who didn’t play Wednesday because of neck stiffness, was out of the lineup again Thursday. Blackmon has been one of the steady performers for a disappointing Rockies team. He has 16 home runs and 41 stolen bases to become just the fifth player in franchise history to reach 40 stolen bases. Corey Dickerson, normally a left fielder, slid over to handle center field Thursday.

--3B Nolan Arenado returned to the lineup with two doubles and two RBIs. He sat out Wednesday’s game with a forehead contusion after he slammed his head on the infield dirt trying to make a diving stop of a grounder in the ninth inning Tuesday. He passed a concussion test after the game and another one Wednesday. Arenado, who is sitting on 39 home runs, is trying to become the first Rockies player to hit 40 or more since Todd Helton had 49 in 2001.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez didn’t start Thursday but had a pinch-hit single in the seventh and stayed in the game in right field. Gonzalez has cooled off after an extremely hot stretch during three weeks ago. He went 7-for-13 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in a three-game stretch but has gone deep just once since that explosion. His average has dropped to .261 from .276 since Sept. 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been lights out. He’s been better against lefties than righties and Logan’s not going to face Alvarez there. They’re going to pull him back.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on replacing LHP Boone Logan with RHP Jairo Diaz, who gave up the game-winning homer to the Pirates Pedro Alvarez on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Charlie Blackmon (neck stiffness) was out of the lineup Sept. 23-24.

--CF Brandon Barnes (mild left hamstring strain) left the Sept. 23 game and did not play Sept. 24.

--3B Nolan Arenado (headache) left the Sept. 22 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 23. He returned Sept. 24.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. He will miss his scheduled Sept. 25 start, but there is a chance he could start in the season’s final week.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He won’t appear in the majors this year, but he will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, then threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP David Hale

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker