Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

DENVER -- Even by his lofty standards, the play Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado made in the second inning Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers was astounding.

Left-handed hitting Carl Crawford led off for the Dodgers. The Rockies were shifted, playing him to pull, meaning Arenado had moved into the hole between shortstop and third.

He made a sliding stop of Crawford’s grounder, catching the ball on the outfield grass near the foul. Arenado popped up, made a strong throw and Crawford, who had rounded first base was tagged out.

“It was hit down the line. Crawford’s a good runner,” Arenado said after the Rockies 7-4 win over the Dodgers. “I feel like when guys are fast, they’re going to round the bag hard. I got up and I threw it. I was waiting for him to turn, and he did. It worked out. It was pretty cool.”

Arenado, who has won a Gold Glove in each of his first two seasons and seems poised to win a third, had a big smile on his face after the play. He said pitcher David Hale was grinning and second baseman Rafael Ynoa was laughing, all of which Arenado said made him smile.

”I was surprised I got (Crawford out),“ Arenado said. ”It was a crazy play.

“I’ve always gone hard on defense. It’s something that I take pride in. I‘m not afraid to make errors. I wish I had that mind set at the plate that I‘m not afraid to make outs. But I don‘t.”

Manager Walt Weiss cited Arenado’s awareness on the play with Crawford.

“He didn’t see Crawford make a big turn, and you have to be quick,” Weiss said. “He just instinctively did it because he felt the way the play developed that Crawford was going to make a big turn. So he had his mind made up he was going to pop up and throw the ball to first base. Yeah, that ranks up there with his all-timers, I think.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-90

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 9-9, 3.52 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 6-13, 6.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brandon Barnes is likely through for the season. He left Wednesday’s game with what the Rockies termed a mild hamstring strain. Manager Walt Weiss said Friday, “He’s sore. It’s probably going to be tough for him to make it back.” Barnes is hitting .251 in 106 games with two homers, 17 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

--LHP Yohan Flande, who suffered a left patellar contusion last Saturday when struck in the knee with a line drive that caused him to miss his start Friday against the Dodgers, has thrown a light bullpen session but said his knee is still a little sore when he runs. Manager Walt Weiss said Flande will have to show he can run and cover first base without discomfort before being cleared to return. “We’re running out of time,” Weiss said. “I don’t think it’s out of the question. If I had to guess, it’s at least 50-50 that he may get some action before it’s all over. But I just can’t say for sure yet.” Weiss did not say whether Flande would start or pitch out of the bullpen, if he does return.

--CF Charlie Blackmon returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with neck stiffness. Manager Walt Weiss included Blackmon in his lineup but said he wanted to make sure Blackmon got through batting practice fine, and that was the case. Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a homer, his 17th of the season. It came in the fourth when Carlos Gonzalez and Corey Dickerson also homered. The only other time this season that the Rockies hit three homers in an inning was July 26 in the third against Cincinnati.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI on his 38th homer. It was his 25th homer in the second half, making him the third Rockies player to to hit 25 or more second-half homers. Andre Galarraga in 1996 hit 25, and Dante Bichette in 1995 hit 27 homers in the second half.

--LF Corey Dickerson went 3-for-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Since being reinstated from the disabled list Sept. 8, Dickerson has hit safely in nine of 15 games, going 16-for-48 (.333). He has three consecutive multi-hit games. Dickerson went 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position and is hitting .426 (20-for-47) in such situations.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The sinker and the changeup were working well. The new mechanics I have, they’re more second nature now that I don’t think about them to do them.” -- Rockies RHP David Hale, after a win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Brandon Barnes (mild left hamstring strain) left the Sept. 23 game and hasn’t played since. He is likely done for the season.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. He will miss his scheduled Sept. 25 start, but there is a chance he could start in the season’s final week.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He won’t appear in the majors this year, but he will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, then threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP David Hale

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker