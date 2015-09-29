Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- One of the more important decisions facing the Rockies this offseason is whether to trade right fielder Carlos Gonzalez.

He turns 30 on Oct. 17 and has two years and $37 remaining on his contract -- $17 million in 2016 and $20 million in 2017.

Having traded Troy Tulowitzki in late July to Toronto for shortstop Jose Reyes and three pitching prospects, the Rockies, who will finish with at least 90 losses and end up last in National League West for the third time in four seasons, must decide whether to trade their other high-priced star for more young talent.

Gonzalez is hitting .268 with 39 homers and 94 RBIs. He struggled at the outset of the season as he was still strengthening his left knee after undergoing season-ending surgery on it in August 2014. At the end of May, Gonzalez was hitting .219 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Since then, Gonzalez has shown himself to be healthy with a major-league leading 35 homers and 81 RBIs.

If he hears his name come up in trade discussions, it won’t bother Gonzalez, who has dealt with that before.

“I‘m just going to continue to work to get better and help this club next year,” he said after the Rockies beat the Dodgers 12-5. “I‘m not thinking going anywhere. If it happens, we think about the new chapter. But for now, this what I have. I‘m excited. I just got to continue to play hard and make this team better.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-90

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, 3-1, 4.62 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray (5-12, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado hit his 41st home run -- a three-run shot that gave the Rockies a 6-4 lead in the fourth on their way to a 12-5 win -- and had a career-high five RBIs, giving him a major-league leading 126 RBIs. Arenado has nine RBIs in his past two games. He has hit 11 homers and driven in 31 runs in September.

--RHP Jairo Diaz, who was brought up Aug. 23 and has been auditioning for the Rockies’ eighth-inning set-up role, retired the side in order in the eighth. He has retired the first batter in 16 of his 18 outings. Diaz is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA (16 innings, five earned runs). Overall, he has allowed six runs, three of them coming Thursday when Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the eighth that steered the Pirates to a 5-4 victory. Diaz has made 15 scoreless appearances.

--LHP Chris Rusin allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings and improved to 5-3 with a 5.29 ERA at Coors Field. That latter figure is skewed by a start Aug. 22, when Rusin allowed 12 hits and 11 runs, all earned, in two innings against the Mets. He threw two complete games at Coors Field, the only two nine-inning complete games by a Rockies pitcher this season.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a career-high-tying three runs scored. It was the fourth time he has scored three runs in a game. The last was on July 26 against Cincinnati. LeMahieu went 7-for-32 (.219) on the Rockies’ just-completed 10-game homestand.

--SS Rafael Ynoa suffered head, neck and right index finger contusions when he got tangled up at third base tagging out Joc Pederson in the second and left the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That shows you that nobody’s signing off. We continue to play hard. As long as there are fans in the stands, we got to play for them, because they pay for a ticket to watch a professional baseball team.” -- RF Carlos Gonzalez, after the Rockies swept the division-leading Dodgers in a three-game weekend series.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Rafael Ynoa (head, neck and right index finger contusions) was injured Sept. 27 and left the game.

--CF Brandon Barnes (mild left hamstring strain) left the Sept. 23 game and hasn’t played since. He is likely done for the season.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. He will miss his scheduled Sept. 25 start, but there is a chance he could start in the season’s final week.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He won’t appear in the majors this year, but he will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, then threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP David Hale

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker