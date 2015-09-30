Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez are in the middle of the National League home run race, and Rockies manager Walt Weiss is planning to let them battle it to the end.

Arenado has 41 homers and Gonzalez hit his 40th in the third inning Tuesday, a few hours after Weiss said he expected to keep both in the lineup in the final six games of the regular season.

”I don’t plan on sitting either one of them, really,“ Weiss said. ”They are both chasing some things, and they’ve had unbelievable seasons. And I think that competition is good for both of them. I think they are good for each other.

“Nolan is wound pretty tight. Is very intense. I think it’s helped he’s seen ‘Cargo,’ who is more carefree. I think it’s rubbed off him a little bit, and vice versa. I think they are good for each other.”

Arenado and Washington right fielder Bryce Harper are tied for the NL lead in homers, and Gonzalez is alone is third. Cincinnati third baseman Todd Frazier has 35.

Gonzalez and Arenado are the first teammates to hit 40 homers in the same season since right fielder Jermaine Dye (44) and first baseman/designated hitter Jim Thome (42) did it for the 2006 Chicago White Sox. Arenado had his major league-leading 127th RBI with a sacrifice fly Tuesday.

Gonzalez has 27 homers since the All-Star break. Injuries, including a season-ending knee surgery in August, limited him to 70 games last year.

“About a year ago, I was on crutches not being able to walk,” Gonzalez said. “Just being here talking about 40 home runs is special.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-91

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 8-5, 4.38 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-6, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Christian Bergman gave up three runs and five hits in five innings while making his third start of the season, two of which have come in the last seven days. The other was an emergency start the second week of April. He has spent most of the season in long relief. “It’s not easy to do what he has done this year,” manager Walt Weiss said. “In that long role, he was outstanding. You don’t know when your innings are coming. You go a week without throwing, and all of a sudden you have to go in there and keep they game intact for three innings. And he’s done it virtually every time out. Now he’s getting a couple of starts, which is a tough assignment when you haven’t done that all year. He’ll find a way. He’s a guy that finds a way.” Bergman is 3-1 with a 4.68 ERA in 29 appearances this season.

--SS Jose Reyes was 3-for-5 with three singles in his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing the last four games with a left Achilles injury, although he was picked off first base after his hit in the third inning. Reyes was in a 5-for-37 skid before going out with the injury. “If he’s healthy, he’s going to get a lot of time,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of the final week of the season. “A lot of it depends how he responds after tonight’s game, how he rebounds.”

--RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his 40th homer of the season in the third inning, joining 3B Nolan Arenado as the first teammates to hit 40 homers in the same season since OF Jermaine Dye (44) and 1B/DH Jim Thome (42) for the 2006 Chicago White Sox. Arenado has 41 homers, and he added his major league-leading 127th RBI with a sacrifice fly Tuesday.

--RHP Brooks Brown, who spent time on the disabled list with a shoulder injury earlier this season, walked the bases loaded in the 11th inning and took the loss in Arizona’s 4-3 victory. Brown threw 11 straight balls, walking CF A.J. Pollock and 1B Paul Goldschmidt and working to 3-0 against LF David Peralta before throwing a strike. The next pitch was a ball, loading the bases. “I think that’s fair,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said when asked if Brown has not been the same since returning. “He missed a lot of time. That thing really lingered, and he was out longer than we probably anticipated. He’s had a hard time getting back to that consistency that we saw.” Brooks is 1-3 with a 5.06 ERA in 35 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “About a year ago, I was on crutches not being able to walk. Just being here talking about 40 home runs is special.” -- RF Carlos Gonzalez, after belting his 40th home run of the season, including his 27th since the All-Star break.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Rafael Ynoa (head, neck and right index finger contusions) was injured Sept. 27 and left the game. He pinch hit Sept. 29.

--CF Brandon Barnes (mild left hamstring strain) left the Sept. 23 game and hasn’t played since. He is likely done for the season.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. He will miss his scheduled Sept. 25 start, but there is a chance he could start in the season’s final week.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He won’t appear in the majors this year, but he will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, then threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP David Hale

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker