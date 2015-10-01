Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Colorado first baseman Justin Morneau has a career call to make in the offseason, the Rockies are doing what they can to give him the most feedback possible to facilitate the process.

Morneau suffered the second concussion of his career after he dove for a ball in mid-May and missed most of the season before returning from the disabled list Sept. 4. And while Morneau has hit well since coming back to keep his batting average above .300, only he can decide if he wants to return for his 14th season in 2016. Morneau has a $9 million mutual option with a $750,000 million buyout if the Rockies decline the option for next season.

Morneau had a triple and a walk in three at-bats in the Rockies’ 3-1 loss at Arizona on Wednesday, when he started for the 10th time in 12 games. Morneau is 13-for-30 with three doubles and three triples during that run and is 21-for-60 since coming off the 60-day disabled list.

“He has a big decision to make in the offseason, whether he will continue to play,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “I think this is part of that process. We’re going to help him with that.”

Morneau, the 2006 AL MVP with Minnesota, suffered his first concussion in 2011 and had lingering effects through the 2012 season, playing a combined 150 games in those years. He played full seasons in 2013 and 2014, the latter his first in Colorado.

“He’s playing well,” Weiss said. “I think there is a pretty good chance he’ll continue to play.”

There is no question Weiss would welcome Morneau, 34, back.

“I think I’ve use about all the superlatives. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s a manager’s dream. He helps you with clubhouse culture. He’s a leader. He’s a great example. He’s been ideal. I don’t think they come any better than him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-91

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP David Hale, 4-5, 6.32 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 6-5, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Bettis gave up two runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings Wednesday, his final start of the season and part of a strong finish. Bettis, who was 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA in 20 starts his first season in a rotation, gave up four earned runs in his last four starts over 24 innings. “I have come a long way,” Bettis said. “There is still some progress to be made.”

--1B Justin Morneau was 1-for-3 with his third triple of the season and a run while starting for the 10th time in the last 12 games. Morneau is 13-for-30 with three doubles and three triples during that run and is 21-for-60 since coming off the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 4. He suffered his second career concussion in mid-May. ”He’s playing well,“ Weiss said. ”He has a big decision to make in the offseason, whether he will continue to play. I think this (playing time) is part of that process. We’re going to help him with that.

--1B/LF Ben Paulsen has not started since Sept. 16, in large part because 1B Justin Morneau has been playing well, but the lack of action does indicate any dissatisfaction with his performance. Far from it, manager Walt Weiss said. “Benny has shown me plenty,” Weiss said. “I’ve seen all I need to see.” Paulsen, like Morneau a left-handed hitter, is hitting .272 with 10 homers and 48 RBIs in 320 at-bats. All of his homer hace come against right-handers, but Weiss said, “he’s taken some good at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season. It’s not out of the question that he doesn’t play against lefties. He’s done a great job the last two seasons.”

--LHP Rex Brothers has retied both left-handed hitters he faced faced in the Arizona series, getting RF Ender Inciarte to ground out Tuesday and RF Socrates Brito to ground out Wednesday. Specialist Brothers has a 1.93 ERA in 16 appearances covering 9 1-3 innings, although he has walked eight.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tremendous. He bounced back and forth the last couple of years but found a home as a starter and has been one of our best this year. He had a heck of a year.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, on RHP Chad Bettis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Rafael Ynoa (head, neck and right index finger contusions) left the Sept. 27 game. He pinch-hit Sept. 29 but was out of the lineup again Sept. 30.

--CF Brandon Barnes (mild left hamstring strain) left the Sept. 23 game and hasn’t played since. He is likely done for the season.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. He missed his scheduled Sept. 25 start, but there is a chance he could start in the season’s final week.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He won’t appear in the majors this year, but he will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, then threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP David Hale

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker