Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Chad Bettis’ return to the rotation was a solid success this season, and his improvement gives the Colorado Rockies an arm to build with as they look to 2016.

Bettis altered his mechanics during spring training with pitching coach Steve Foster and bullpen coach Darren Holmes, an overhaul so significant that the Rockies held him out of competition for a couple weeks while the lessons were absorbed. Bettis then opened the season in the minors to get stretched out, and he has pitched well since joining the team in mid-May.

Bettis gave up two runs (one earned) in his 20th and final start Wednesday, although he took the loss to fall to 8-6. He gave up four earned runs in his final four starts, dropping his ERA to 4.23, second among Rockies who made as many as 10 starts. Jorge De La Rosa (9-7, 4.17) leads the team in victories and the starters in ERA.

“What a bright spot he has been for us,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said.

Bettis, 26, was a starter in the low minors early in his career but missed the 2012 season because of an arm injury. He returned to the minor league rotation in 2013 before making the Rockies as a reliever out of spring training in 2014. After limited success, he was sent back to Triple-A Colorado Springs and started five times late in the season.

”He bounced back and forth the last couple of years but found a home as a starter and has been one of our best this year,“ Weiss said. ”The weapons he has now, the curveball become more of a weapon tham it had been in the past. Fastball command has been the key. Everything else has fallen into place.

“He had a heck of a year.”

Bettis put an exclamation point on the year in his final inning Wednesday against Arizona. After giving up a run and facing runners on first and third with no outs in the sixth inning, Bettis struck out Diamondbacks regulars Jake Lamb and Chris Owings and got out of the inning with a long fly out.

“I wanted him to get through that inning,” Weiss said. “I gave him every opportunity to get through that inning. That was some of the growth we are seeing. Being able to minimize damage there and keep the game intact. That is what you have to do as a starter, and Chad is always up for that challenge.”

Veteran De La Rosa and Bettis could go into spring training as the top two in the rotation, not that Bettis is looking that far ahead.

“There is still some progress to be made,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-93

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 6-13, 56.54 ERA) at Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 12-10, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez got the game off Thursday, when Arizona started LHP Patrick Corbin. “Just a day,” manager Walt Weiss said. “I‘m picking certain days to give guys. With Corbin going tonight, and he is tough on lefties, it seemed like a good day.” Gonzalez and Corbin have a history. Gonzalez sustained a sprained middle finger on an awkward swing against Corbin in July 2013, and he played only 19 games the rest of the year.

--RHP David Hale gave up four runs and six hits in five innings of his final start of the season Thursday. He was in line for the victory until Arizona rallied for four runs off the Colorado bullpen in the seventh inning for an 8-6 victory. “This one was really close to being a good one,” said Hale, who struck out three and walked two, one intentionally. “I am pretty happy the way it is going. I know what I have to work on. I need to continue to work on the mechanical things that have changed. I am happy with the way they are now.” Hale finishes 5-5 with a 6.09 ERA in 17 appearances (12 starts) in his first season with Colorado after spending the previous two in Atlanta.

--RF Kyle Parker was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs while starting in place of RF Carlos Gonzalez on Thursday. Parker is hitting .181 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games this season, his second brief stop in the majors. “His at-bats are more consistent this year,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s still not real consistent. I saw some timing issues with Park. I think that’s the biggest problem now, and that comes from inconsistent playing time.”

--RHP Justin Miller was charged with four runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Thursday, an atypical performance who a reliever who had worked his way into pitching in close-and-late situations lately. Miller gave up one run and two hits in his previous 13 appearances, compiling 18 strikeouts in 12 innings. “Miller has been lights out for us,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He has been outstanding. It was a tough night for him, but he has been really good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played well for about seven innings, but it got away from us late. You have to find a way to win those games, whether it is on the offensive side or on the mound or defensively.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies’ 8-6 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Rafael Ynoa (head, neck and right index finger contusions) left the Sept. 27 game. He pinch-hit Sept. 29 but was out of the lineup again Sept. 30.

--CF Brandon Barnes (mild left hamstring strain) left the Sept. 23 game and hasn’t played since. He is likely done for the season.

--LHP Yohan Flande (left patellar tendon contusion) left his Sept. 19 start after he was hit by a line drive. He missed his scheduled Sept. 25 start, but there is a chance he could start in the season’s final week.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 1. He threw a side session May 12 but backed off his throwing program in mid-July. He threw to hitters for a second time Aug. 19, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Modesto on Sept. 2, and he moved his rehab to Class A Asheville on Sept. 12. He threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He won’t appear in the majors this year, but he will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--LHP Tyler Anderson (stress fracture in left elbow) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list July 10.

--C Michael McKenry (lateral meniscus tear in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 24.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 17. He underwent season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a ligament and capsule in the toe. He had a throwing session Sept. 8, then threw a simulated game Sept. 23. He will pitch in the Arizona and Dominican fall instructional leagues.

--RHP Adam Ottavino (partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Christian Bergman

RHP David Hale

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

LHP Christian Friedrich

RHP Scott Oberg

RHP Gonzalez Germen

RHP Jairo Diaz

RHP Simon Castro

LHP Jason Gurka

LHP Boone Logan

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Justin Miller

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jon Gray

CATCHERS:

Dustin Garneau

Tom Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Jose Reyes

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Wilin Rosario

INF Cristhian Adames

INF Ben Paulsen

INF Rafael Ynoa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker