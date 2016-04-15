Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jorge De La Rosa was the Colorado starter on Opening Day this season for the second time in his career with the Rockies. But in his first two starts this season, De La Rosa hardly resembled a starter given that coveted assignment.

He took the mound Thursday against the San Francisco Giants with an 0-1 record and a 12.46 ERA, having yielded 15 hits and 12 runs, all earned, in 8 2/3 innings with seven walks and 11 strikeouts. Opponents were batting .375 against De La Rosa.

In the Rockies’ 11-6 win over the Giants, De La Rosa rebounded nicely. He held them to one single and one unearned run in six innings before faltering in the seventh. Colorado’s nine-run fifth gave De La Rosa a 9-1 lead, so he had plenty of breathing room in the seventh when the Giants scored three times. De La Rosa left after throwing 102 pitches in 6 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and four runs, three earned.

“I thought he used his fastball better today,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Still had the changeup today, the real good one, but I thought he pitched better with his fastball than he had the previous two outings. That was more like him and we needed some length out of that start today.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 1-0, 4.38 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 1-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Charlie Blackmon was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to turf toe on his left foot, and he will wear a boot on the foot for four or five days. The injury occurred in the eighth inning Wednesday while Blackmon was diving back to second base. He didn’t take the field for the ninth. Blackmon, the Rockies’ primary leadoff hitter, opened the 2012 season on the disabled list with turf toe on the same foot and was activated April 14. Blackmon had his first multi-hit game of the season Wednesday with a triple and a double. In eight games this season, he is hitting .185 (5-for-27) with two doubles, one triple, three RBIs, six runs and one stolen base.

--C Dustin Garneau was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. He took the roster spot of CF Charlie Blackmon, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to turf toe. Garneau gives the Rockies protection behind the plate, as C Nick Hundley was undergoing a concussion protocol Thursday. In five games with Albuquerque, Garneau batted .222 (4-for-18) with two doubles. He played in 22 games for the Rockies last season and hit .157 (11-for-70) with three doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and six runs.

--C Nick Hundley is undergoing a concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit from a foul tip off the bat of Giants C Trevor Brown in the ninth inning Wednesday. The ball twisted Hundley’s mask sideways. “That was a good one, ” Hundley said. “I haven’t been hit that bad in a while.” He said he had a headache after the game. “But it subsided, which is a good sign,” Hundley said. “It’s a positive sign we’re going in the right direction. I don’t think it’s going to be too long, but we’ll see what it feels like tomorrow in Chicago.” The Rockies open a three-game series Friday against the Cubs.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBIs on Thursday. He had 10 RBIs in the series, the most RBIs in a series of three games or fewer against the Giants by a Rockies player since Garrett Atkins drove in 10 runs against San Francisco at Coors Field from Sept. 18-20, 2006. It is the most RBIs by a Rockies player in a series since Troy Tulowitzki drove in 10 runs against San Diego from Sept. 13-16, 2010.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez doubled home two runs in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games to begin the season. Dating back to last season, Gonzalez has hit safely in a career-high 19 consecutive games.

--1B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Thursday against the Giants. Both doubles were in the Rockies’ nine-run fifth, and the second came with the bases loaded and cleared them. He is the second Rockies player to double twice in an inning. Troy Tulowitzki did it July 30, 2010, against the Chicago Cubs.

