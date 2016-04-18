Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jon Gray is set to rejoin the Colorado Rockies this week but his first start of the season is still up in the air.

The Rockies right-handed pitcher has been on the disabled list since April 3 with an abdominal strain.

“We need to get him here in front of us and we’ll make a decision probably in the next couple of days,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss on Sunday prior to the finale of a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. “I think we’ll see Jon in Cincinnati.”

The Rockies open a three-game series at Great American Ballpark on Monday.

Gray pitched for Class A Modesto on Friday -- his second rehab outing -- allowing three unearned runs on four hits in a four-inning stint. He struck out eight and walked two and was long gone when the game was finally decided -- a 12-10 Stockton victory in 17 innings.

The abdominal injury, suffered just before the Rockies broke camp, initially caused pain when Gray threw and led to minor league rehab work instead of a major league roster spot.

The third overall pick in the 2013 draft, the 24-year-old Gray made nine appearances with the Rockies in 2015, his first major league season. He went 0-2 with a 5.53 ERA over 40 2/3 innings work. He earned no decisions in his first seven starts, which tied a major league record.

Gray entered spring training as a likely candidate for the starting rotation.

The Rockies continue a six-game road trip with the three-game set beginning Monday in Cincinnati. They’ll return home on April 22 to meet the Dodgers and Pirates in a seven-game home stand.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 0-1, 12.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (2-1) had a sterling seven-inning performance that included 4 2/3 perfect innings to start -- to outduel Cubs LHP Jon Lester in a 2-0 Rockies victory. The Colorado right-hander (2-1) gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked one. “Chatwood was outstanding,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “You think about the fact that he’s been away a long time -- a couple of years -- and he’s pitching very well for us. To have shut down that lineup, that’s quite a feat.” Chatwood also recorded his first hit since April 23, 2014 against San Francisco.

--3B Nolan Arenado provided all the offense for Colorado on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs. It was the seventh career multi-homer game of his career and second this season. He leads the major leagues with 16 RBIs and has now hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-31 (.355) with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

--SS Trevor Story went 1-for-3, walked and stole a base on Sunday. He’s hit safely in 10 of his first 12 games to begin the season. The stolen base in the sixth inning was a career first.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez saw a career-high 21-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-for-4 while striking out twice. He’s still hitting a team-best .367 among Rockies regulars with four homers and 10 RBIs.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (0-1, 11.25 ERA) makes his third start of the season after receiving no decision in last Wednesday’s 10-6 Colorado win over San Francisco. He worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits while striking out one and walking two. Lyles made just 10 starts for the Rockies last year after landing on the disabled list in early June with a medial collateral ligament injury to his left big toe.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s up there (as a career highlight), but overall it was a good team win and a good series win. I think that was the biggest focus coming in.” -- RHP Tyler Chatwood, who was 8-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 2013, his last full season.

