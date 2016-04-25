Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Time could be running out for starter Jordan Lyles. The Colorado Rockies aren’t about to remove him from their rotation immediately, but they have prospects pitching well in the high minors, prospects who could very well give the Rockies a better alternative than Lyles before too long.

Lyles has made four starts this season, three of them poor. The Rockies lost 12-10 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, in large part because of Lyles. The Rockies overcame the six-run deficit for which Lyles was responsible, scored five runs in the eighth to go ahead 10-7 only to have the Dodgers score five runs in the ninth.

Lyles lasted 2 2/3 innings and has worked a mere 17 2/3 innings in his four starts. He gave up seven runs, five earned, on five hits and five walks and threw just 36 of 65 pitches for strikes as his ERA rose to 7.64.

The Rockies have gotten very little from Lyles, 25, whom they acquired from Houston on Dec. 3, 2013, with outfielder Brandon Barnes for outfielder Dexter Fowler.

A fractured left hand in 2014 and a ligament tear in his left big toe last year have limited Lyles to 32 starts in his two seasons with the Rockies. He went 7-4 with a 4.33 ERA in 2014 and 2-5 with a 5.14 ERA last year.

Before Sunday’s debacle, manager Walt Weiss said Lyles “pitched with his fastball a lot better” in his last start Monday at Cincinnati when he allowed one unearned run and four hits in seven innings. “Overall, I just thought he was much more aggressive in attacking hitters, attacking the strike zone. Using his fastball with conviction -- I think that’s key for him, because it sets up the changeup, which is his out pitch.”

Lyles has allowed 22 hits and 11 walks in 17 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts. He is having trouble with his delivery, spinning off the mound at times. While he was struggling Sunday, Jeff Hoffman was pitching well for Triple-A Albuquerque. Acquired from Toronto in the July deal that sent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays, Hoffman gave up two runs in six innings Sunday without figuring in the decision. In four starts, Hoffman is 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA. Opponents are hitting .226 against Hoffman, who has nine walks and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. Hoffman, 23, was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft despite undergoing Tommy John surgery one month before the draft.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland, who turns 23 on May 14, was the Rockies’ first-round pick in 2014 and the eighth player taken overall. He is pitching at Double-A Hartford, where he is 3-1 with a 1.14 ERA in four starts with three walks and 13 strikeouts in 24 innings and has held opposing hitters to a .227 average.

Also at Hartford is Antonio Senzatela, 21. He is currently on the disabled list with a mild shoulder strain that caused him to leave his second start of the season April 14 after two innings. Senzatela is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in his two starts this season. He needs to get healthy and continue his development but is seen as a big part of the Rockies’ pitching future, along with Hoffman and Freeland.

The Rockies will be looking for improvement from Lyles soon. Regardless, before too long, Hoffman and Freeland could give the Rockies better options in their rotation than Lyles.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-2, 7.24 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-0, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Nick Hundley (concussion) is expected to be activated Monday. He played seven innings Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque at Las Vegas and went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one walk. Hundley caught five innings there Saturday and had no difficulties. Hundley suffered his concussion in the ninth inning April 13, when a foul ball off the bat of San Francisco’s Trevor Brown struck Hundley with such force it twisted his mask sideways. The Rockies waited a few days before placing Hundley on the seven-day concussion disabled list April 16, retroactive to April 14. He became eligible to be activated for the start of the weekend series with the Dodgers that just concluded.

--CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe, left foot) ran the bases and then the outfield warning track in spikes without any problem and is expected to play two games on a rehab assignment this week. Blackmon is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday when the Rockies play at Arizona and could be activated during that series, manager Walt Weiss said.

--LF Gerardo Parra went 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and one run scored. The four RBIs are one shy of his career high and his most since he drove in four runs May 15, 2015 against the Chicago Cubs while playing for Arizona. This was Parra’s first four-hit game with the Rockies and first since Oct. 3, 2015, against the New York Yankees while playing for Baltimore.

--LHP Chris Rusin took over for shaky starter Jordan Lyles and pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two walks and three strikeouts. It was the second straight superb long-relief effort for Rusin, who gave up two hits in four scoreless innings at Cincinnati on April 19. In four relief appearances this season, Rusin is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA, having allowed six hits and three runs in 11 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Can’t let them get in hitter’s counts. I have to bear down a little more. Today, everything happened at once.” -- Rockies closer Jake McGee, who blew his first save of the season Sunday in a 12-10 loss to the Dodgers.

