Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- There’s one big question following Colorado Rockies rookie sensation Trevor Story as the club moves on from Chase Field after Sunday’s 6-3 win against the Diamondbacks.

What happens next for Story?

The 23-year-old was all but unstoppable in his first games played in Phoenix -- a .348/.375/1.130 slash line, seven extra-base hits, including five homers and a go-ahead triple off Brad Ziegler in Saturday’s win, and 12 RBIs.

Story finally was quieted on Sunday, finishing 0-for-5 with two strikeouts against Shelby Miller and five other Arizona pitchers.

“I feel you see the ball good here,” Story said. “I like playing here. From spring training and everything it’s comfortable.”

Unfortunately, the Rockies don’t play at Chase Field every day. In fact, Colorado won’t be back in the Valley of the Sun until the second week of September. And in his 17 games outside Phoenix, Story has been pedestrian, hitting .231 with his other five home runs.

“The kid’s getting pitched tough,” said Colorado manager Walt Weiss. “It’s not like he’s a secret anymore. He’s in a good spot in the lineup because he’s got protection all around him. But he’s getting pitched real tough and he’s been making adjustments really well.”

That ability, Story said, is what he believes will allow him to succeed as the remainder of the season unfolds beginning Monday in more pitcher-friendly Petco Park in San Diego.

”That’s what this game is all about -- adjustments,“ he said. ”That’s the game within the game. Whatever adjustments I need to make, that’s what I‘m trying to do.‘’

Fortunately for the Rockies, who are tied with the Dodgers and Giants for the National League West lead with .500 records, even on days when Story can’t deliver there’s enough other offense -- Nolan Arenado hit his major-league leading 11th home run on Sunday and Carlos Gonzalez is hitting .337 -- to keep Colorado competitive as the season progresses.

“It’s like I told the guys the other day, I feel like we’re made of the right stuff,” Weiss said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-12

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 11.42 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 0-4, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Gerardo Parra homered into the swimming pool beyond the right-center-field fence, Parra is 13-for-35 in his past seven games with four doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs. Parra, a one-time member of the Diamondbacks, last homered at Chase Field on July 21, 2014 against Detroit’s Justin Verlander.

--3B Nolan Arenado hit his major-league-leading 11th home run Sunday, a towering shot a couple of feet inside the left-field foul pole and into the Diamondbacks’ bullpen. It was only Arenado’s fourth home run in 112 at-bats at Chase Field. He also made some stellar defensive plays in the late innings, leading Rockies manager Walt Weiss to say he’s “never seen a better” third baseman. “We just shake our head at how he makes those plays.”

--RHP Chad Bettis pitched into the seventh inning for the second straight start, allowing three runs on nine hits over six-plus innings with four strikeouts. The outing was a far cry from his first start of the season against the Diamondbacks on April 5, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

--SS Trevor Story finally was quieted at Chase Field, finishing 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts. Entering the game, Story hit .348 (8-for-23) with five home runs and 12 RBIs in his first five games at Chase Field.

--RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 11.42) will look for his first decision in his third start Monday at San Diego. Gray has allowed 16 hits and 11 runs in 8 2/3 innings since coming off the 15-day disabled list because of an abdominal strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Like I told the guys the other day, I feel we’re made of the right stuff.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after Colorado completed a three-game sweep of Arizona after dropping five straight.

=