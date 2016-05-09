Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants assembled a starting staff this season that they are paying a whopping $72.4 million.

Yet a Rockies foursome that will earn a cumulative $1.98 million in 2016 was the more impressive group in the four-game series that ended Sunday in a 2-2 split.

The Rockies gave up just 15 runs in the four games, four of which came Thursday after Colorado built a 17-3 lead in the opener of the series, with two more coming in extra innings Saturday after the Giants were shut out for the first nine frames.

And here is the best part for Colorado: The Giants didn’t even see the Rockies’ best starter, Tyler Chatwood, who will open the Arizona Diamondbacks series on Monday night, and two other proven veterans (Jorge De La Rosa and Jordan Lyles) who are hurt.

Chatwood has shut out his last two opponents, which is exactly what right-handers Jon Gray and Eddie Butler did to the Giants over the weekend.

Neither allowed a run, Gray over seven innings (89 pitches) on Saturday, and Butler for six innings (92 pitches) on Sunday.

Despite the solid work over the weekend, the Rockies’ starters own a 5.14 ERA, which ranks 28th among the 30 major league teams.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 3-4, 4.60 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Tyler Chatwood, 4-2, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood looks to extend a 16 1/3-inning scoreless streak when he faces Arizona on Monday. Nothing about his history against the Diamondbacks would seem to indicate the run is in jeopardy. Chatwood has already beaten Arizona twice this season, both times on the road, allowing only one run in 12 2/3 innings. He also has never lost to the Diamondbacks at home, going 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA in two appearances (one start).

--RHP Eddie Butler knows he needs to pitch well in order to retain his starting position when LHP Jorge De La Rosa and RHP Jordan Lyles return from injuries. He took a huge step in that direction Sunday when he shut out the San Giants on four hits over six innings in the Rockies’ 2-0 win. The effort was a marked improvement over Butler’s only previous 2016 start since being recalled from the minors, when he tired early and gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Padres. Butler recorded a career-best six strikeouts Sunday.

--3B Nolan Arenado contributed a single, a double and a triple to Colorado’s win over the Giants on Sunday. He finished the series 6-for-15 (..400) with two doubles, a triple and a home run. He has been even better over the entire seven games the Rockies have played against the Giants this season, going 12-for-29 (.414) with four home runs over that stretch.

--RF Carlos Gonzalez singled and scored the Rockies’ second run in their 2-0 win over the Giants on Sunday. Gonzalez has now hit safely in 25 of his first 30 games this season, a stretch during which he is batting .312.

--RHP Chad Qualls recorded arguably the biggest out of Colorado’s 2-0 win over San Francisco on Sunday, getting C Buster Posey to fly to right field with two on and two outs in the eighth inning of the two-run game. Qualls has not allowed a run in his last nine outings, giving up only one hit over that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whenever you lose a game, I‘m always thinking, ‘Who’s pitching the next game?’ Every day, we’ve got somebody good going. That gives you a good feeling. It gives you a chance to win.” -- 3B Nolan Arenado.