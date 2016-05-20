Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Shortstop Jose Reyes began working out at the Rockies’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Thursday even though neither he nor the team knows where he will play when his suspension by Major League Baseball for violating the domestic abuse policy expires May 31.

While he missed the start of the season, the Rockies’ shortstop position has been filled far better than expected by rookie Trevor Story and there is no reason to believe Story will lose that job when Reyes is eligible to play.

Story drove in three runs Thursday night against the Cardinals, including his 12th home run, one of his three hits that raised his average to .287.

Reyes told reporters he was not worried or thinking about that yet and that he wanted to simply concentrate the next two weeks on getting himself ready to play after missing all of spring training and the first two months of the season.

He also made a point of saying “I‘m sorry” to the Rockies and their fans and pledged to be “a better man, a better husband” after his ordeal.

”I’ve been dealing with this for a couple months,“ Reyes said after the workout. ”Like I said, it’s good for me now to be on the field and push that bad stuff behind me. Like I said, I‘m sorry about it. I made a mistake. I‘m going to stand here like a man, and I‘m upset by it. I‘m going to try to be a better guy, a better man, better husband ... I‘m glad I‘m back on the field.

“Right now, you have to concentrate for me to get ready, to get to the point where I‘m going to play in the game. That decision I don’t have. The only decision I can control right now is being here and, you know, working out every day and trying to get back in baseball shape.”

The Rockies acquired Reyes from the Toronto last July in a trade that sent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays.

“We haven’t talked logistics of his fit on this club yet,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss told reporters in St. Louis. “But we will at some point. I‘m just letting it play out. We’ll have to cross that bridge when we get there. There will be some conversations between now and then (June 1).”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 2-1, 4.74 ERA) at Pittsburgh (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-3. 3.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa made his third rehab start at Triple-A Albuquerque, by far the best outing he has had since going down in late April with a groin injury. De La Rosa pitched seven innings against New Orleans, allowing four runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out three. He threw 94 pitches, 59 for strikes, and had a no-decision in the game.

--RHP Jason Motte pitched for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday night, working one scoreless inning and striking out two. He has yet to pitch for the Rockies this season because of a shoulder injury.

--RHP Christian Bergman had to come out of Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals after just 2/3 of an inning with an apparent oblique injury.

--LHP Tyler Matzek was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Class A Modesto, Calif. Matzek had been on the DL since April 3 because of anxiety issues. He had been pitching at Modesto on a rehab assignment.

--C Nick Hundley continues to move closer to getting back in the Rockies’ lineup. He caught a bullpen session for RHP Chad Bettis on Thursday as he tries to recover from an oblique injury that has had him on the DL since May 7. As long as there are no ill effects from catching, his next activity will be trying to swing a bat. He is trying to be patient to avoid a recurrence of the injury after already missing 10 games this year because of a concussion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No command of any pitch. I felt strong physically, I just got outside of my delivery and didn’t put the ball where it was supposed to be.” -- Rockies starter Jon Gray, after a loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.