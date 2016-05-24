Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- One ongoing problem got worse for the Colorado Rockies in yet another unsuccessful trip to Pittsburgh, but another one got closer to being resolved.

Right-hander Jordan Lyles made a fifth straight ineffective start, allowing four earned runs, walking three, permitting three stolen bases -- and hitting opposing pitcher Ryan Vogelsong with a fastball Monday in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates. Colorado is 3-9 in PNC Park since 2013.

Lyles came back to the Rockies in Friday as a long reliever, only to be pressed into duty as a starter in the makeup game. But he could he headed back to the minors again Tuesday.

Lyles’ projected long reliever role likely will be taken by left-hander Chris Rusin, who pitched 4 2/3 shutout relief innings, giving up only two hits and striking out four while lowering his ERA to 3.93.

The Pirates had trouble with what they were seeing in Rusin, but manager Walt Weiss clearly liked what he was watching.

”He can do a variety of things for you,“ Weiss said. ”I talked to Rucin about protecting us in that relief role. It’s been a void with a left-hander we can go to earlier in the game.

“He can give us multiple innings or put an inning down against the left-handed part of the lineup. He fills a couple of voids for us out there.”

A void the Rockies have had all season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa 1-3, 10.18) at Red Sox (LHP David Price 6-1, 5.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Tony Wolters went into Monday’s game a respectable 5-of-14 throwing out runners attempting to steal, but three Pirates runners -- Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Josh Harrison -- pulled off steals with RHP Jordan Lyles on the mound. The Polanco steal turned into a run when he scored from second on Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds’ two-base throwing error in the third. “When they were on base they were taking off. I was too slow,” Lyles said. “Working on some things, and I was way too slow to home plate and they took advantage of that.”

--RF Carlos Gonzalez still has the confidence of his manager Walt Weiss despite his recent 2-for-32 slump -- and Gonzalez promptly ended an 0-for-17 slide with an infield single in Monday’s first inning. It was his first hit since May 15, and he added a second in the ninth. However, Gonzalez, the Rockies’ cleanup hitter, still has only one RBI since April 24.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa, in need of a confidence lift, returns to the mound Tuesday in Boston for the first time since April 26. He was taken out of the rotation while fighting command issues, which manager Walt Weiss now hopes have been corrected. De La Rosa, who won 39 games over the previous three seasons, gave up at least four earned runs in each of his first five starts.

--RHP Jordan Lyles’ planned return to the staff as a long reliever probably didn’t last long. He began the season in the rotation, but was demoted to the minors after four starts. He was called back up Friday to pitch out of the bullpen for the first time in his career, only to be needed as a spot starter Monday. He lasted only 2 1-3 innings against Pittsburgh, giving up four earned runs, walking three and hitting a batter, and is expected to be sent down again to clear a roster spot for LHP Jorge De La Rosa.

--CF Charlie Blackmon continues to thrive at the top of the order. He has a hit in 16 of his last 18 games -- he started Monday’s game with a single and later added a two-run double -- and is batting .356 (26-for-73) during that span. He has hit .337 (30-for-89) since coming off the disabled list April 29 (turf toe), with 13 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I told myself if that first pitch is down the middle, I‘m going to take a swing at it.” -- RHP Wilfredo Boscan on his RBI single Monday.