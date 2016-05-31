Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jon Gray has made 16 career starts, seven this season. He is settling in, becoming a more dependable member of the Colorado Rockies’ rotation. Gray’s next start will be Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, and he will take the mound after a successful outing and an excellent learning experience in his last outing.

It looked like more of the same Thursday when Gray started at Fenway Park and gave up a two-run homer in the first to Boston’s designated hitter David Ortiz.

The Red Sox had roughed up the Rockies 8-3 and 10-3 in the first two games of the series and had the scent of a sweep when Ortiz connected on a first-pitch fastball gave Boston an early lead. But at that point, Gray altered his approach.

He had planned to throw fastballs early in the count and paid for it right away in the first. Gray then started firing sliders, changeups and curveballs at the Red Sox early in the count and succeeded in tinkering with the timing of the Boston hitters.

“What makes me feel the best about it is being able to make an adjustment on the fly early. That’s something I used to not be able to do,” Gray said.

He pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings, gave up five hits and just those two runs on Ortiz’s homer and came away with a big win as the Rockies averted a sweep, beat the Red Sox 8-2 and felt better about finishing a tough trip that included stops in St. Louis and Pittsburgh before Boston with a 3-6 record as opposed to 2-7.

Manager Walt Weiss said, ”That’s big stuff right there. And we needed it. We needed a performance like that. He derailed a runaway train in Boston. That team offensively especially is playing really well.

To reel it back in after giving up the home run early and get us deep into the game as he did, that was good stuff.”

Gray will try to help the Rockies finish a seven-game omestand on a positive note. They lost the rubber game of a series with the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday and now have four games with the lowly Reds, whom Gray will face for the first time in his career.

He’s 2-2 this season with a 5.95 ERA in seven starts but has pitched seven or more innings three times and six or more innings in four outings. Gray’s numbers were skewed May 19 at St. Louis when he gave up eight hits and nine runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss as the Cardinals romped 13-7. But Gray’s next start came at Boston where he quickly regrouped after Ortiz’s homer and shut down the high-octane Red Sox. The Rockies needed a big game from Gray, and he delivered.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth from a year ago,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s never going to be perfect. It’s never going to be smooth sailing at all times in this league. He had the hiccup in St. Louis. The thing that I pay attention to is how do you respond to that, and he responded about as well as he could.”

Gray can reach 98 mph with his fastball and sit in the 94-96 mph range. He has a wipe-out slider, an effective changeup and a curveball that he just started throwing in spring training and has become a good pitch. In spring training, Gray also worked hard on a streamlined delivery that has far fewere moving parts and that Gray has found very repeatable.

In other words, the 24-year-old Gray, who was the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, has both the stuff and the mechanics to make his mark in the majors.

“The kid’s growing up quick right before our eyes,” Weiss said. “What a transformation from a year ago in a lot of ways, but probably the biggest factor is his confidence. He’s really confident. He knows he belongs (in the big leagues) now. That’s always a process for a young player in this league. They got to prove to themselves that they belong. I think Jonny’s cleared that hurdle. He’s in a good place.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Dan Straily, 2-2, 2.98 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 4-3, 4.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rusin allowed six runs in five innings on 11 hits and three walks. He allowed his first home run in 39 2/3 innings this year, snapping a homerless streak of 41 2/3 innings going back to last season. Rusin is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA in 10 games, five starts and has allowed 64 baserunners in 41 2/3 innings.

--C Nick Hundley (strained left oblique) is scheduled to play Monday and Tuesday in extended spring training games and began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Albuquerque. Hundley has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 6. If all goes well, he is expected to return to their Rockies during their next road trip that begins Friday at San Diego.

--RHP Adam Ottavino, who threw a 21-pitch batting practice Saturday, is scheduled to throw his second batting practice Tuesday since he underwent Tommy John surgery May 7, 2015. Barring a setback, Ottavino would throw a one-inning simulated game June 3 and throw one inning in an extended spring training game June 6 before going to Class A Modesto on June 9 to begin a rehab assignment there.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa was impressive Saturday when he pitched two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance since July 12, 2009, allowing two hits with one strikeout. After going 1-4 with an 11.41 ERA in six starts, De La Rosa was removed from the rotation so he could work things out in the bullpen. “I think it made him attack and not have to think of the bulk of six or seven innings,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Being able to go out there and sprint for a couple innings, I think simplifies some things, and that’s part of the plan of getting him right again.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got some pitches elevated. I don’t know if the wheels came off. He was pitching through a lot of traffic. But the fact that he got through five, it was pretty big for us because we weren’t set up in the bullpen to take on many innings today. It could’ve been worse. We kept the bullpen intact. He didn’t have his ‘A’ game, but he minimized a lot of damage.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of starter Chris Rusin, who gave up 11 hits and six runs in five innings Sunday.